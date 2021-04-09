Senior Bowl Hall of Fame Members Announced

Each year, the Senior Bowl is an invaluable resource both for NFL prospects who hope to improve their draft stock and for teams searching for talented athletes. As such, the Senior Bowl is a crucial part of the pre-draft process and has grown to be beloved among football fans for providing entertainment and information during the offseason. Thursday (April 8), the Senior Bowl announced the newest Hall of Fame inductees, the 2019 and 2020 Rookie-of-the-Year awards and a new charitable golf classic.

The Senior Bowl has a very notable group of alumni that is constantly growing. Those players named as 2021 inductees to the event’s Hall of Fame have each enjoyed successful NFL careers. Jim Nagy, the Senior Bowl’s executive director, said, “Each of these men was a premier player in the National Football League at his respective position and all have the credentials to one day end up in Canton.”

Indeed, former Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Patrick Surtain, former San Francisco 49ers tackle Joe Staley, former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Fred Taylor, former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne and current New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan were all household names at the peaks of their careers.

This honor puts the 2021 inductees in rarefied air. The Senior Bowl Hall of Fame, established in 1988, is home to multiple NFL Hall of Famers and All-Pros including (but not limited to) Joe Namath, Brett Favre, Dan Marino, Walter Payton, Bo Jackson, Terrell Owens and Derrick Thomas.

The Senior Bowl is widely recognized as a crucial part of the draft process, as it exposes college athletes to NFL coaching and pits them against the best seniors in the nation. In a statement he made about his recent induction to the event’s Hall of Fame, Taylor mirrored this sentiment: “My experience at the Senior Bowl was a great end to my college experience and also my first glimpse into the NFL. It was awesome being coached by NFL staffs and it was an honor to compete with the top seniors in college football. The experience was priceless.”

The opportunity to practice under a professional coaching staff is certainly an irreplicable benefit of playing in this pre-draft event.

Furthermore, several of the newest inductees touched on the impact the Senior Bowl had on their draft stock and how it, in turn, helped changed their lives. While reflecting on his time at the event, Wayne said, “I believe my experience at the Senior Bowl turned me from a mid-second or third-rounder into a first-rounder in the 2001 draft. Playing in this game ended up being the best decision of my life.”

Surtain’s statement similarly put forth the idea that the event helped him stand out among other members of his draft class: “The Senior Bowl put a spotlight on me and the University of Southern Mississippi, which propelled me to have a great professional career.”

Staley, who played college football at Central Michigan, also touched on the attention the annual event can bring a prospect from a less-recognized school. Jordan, a Cal product, discussed the personal and public importance of being recognized as one of the best seniors in the nation and touched on the push the Senior Bowl can provide to turn college athletes into first-round picks.

The annual event in Mobile, Ala., has clearly been a stepping stone for many players on the way to legendary careers. While the Senior Bowl’s 2019 and 2020 Rookies of the Year must continue to prove themselves before they enter the Canton conversation, they have each taken the league by storm. The game’s 2019 Rookie of the Year is the Washington Football Team’s Terry McLaurin. The young receiver is already a team captain and has proven himself as one of the league’s best up-and-coming pass-catchers. The Senior Bowl’s 2020 Rookie of the Year is Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. The young passer, who was also named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, shocked the league and fans alike with his consistently stellar play during his rookie season.

In addition to the honors bestowed upon these seven players, Senior Bowl executives announced the inaugural Senior Bowl Charities Golf Classic. This event, which will take place in Point Clear, Ala., pairs 18 foursomes with celebrities. Among the notable participants will be former Cleveland Browns tight end and Baltimore Ravens executive Ozzie Newsome, former Houston Oilers linebacker Robert Brazile, former Mississippi State head coach Sylvester Croom and the five most recent Senior Bowl Hall of Fame inductees.

These five Senior Bowl Hall of Fame inductees have shown that the event can both help unrecognized college stars earn appreciation within the league and affirm known prospects as early-round picks. The two most recent Senior Bowl Rookies of the Year also show the impact NFL coaching and high-level competition can have on draft prospects. As the NFL Draft continues to grow in popularity, the Senior Bowl will remain a fixture in the mainstream pre-draft process. The NFL’s next superstar may have taken the field in Mobile in late January.

