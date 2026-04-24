In Omar Cooper Jr., the Jets Are Getting the Guy Responsible for the Best Catch in College Football

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The Jets are getting a dog at wide receiver.

After trading up to the 49ers ’ pick at No. 30 in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft on Thursday night, the Jets selected Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr., adding an experienced pass catcher to New York's arsenal.

Cooper Jr., 22, spent four collegiate seasons with the Hoosiers from 2022 to ’25, and as a senior, tallied 937 yards and 13 touchdowns on 69 catches over 16 games. Oh yeah—and he also saved Indiana’s season on the way to a perfect 16–0 campaign that culminated in a national championship.

Omar Cooper Jr. saved Indiana’s perfect 2025 season with college football’s catch of the year

Omar Cooper Jr. saved Indiana's season. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Let’s set the scene.

Indiana entered Week 10 of the 2025 college football season a cool 9–0—and the No. 2-ranked team in the country—as they traveled to State College on Nov. 10 to take on their Big 10 rival Penn State Nittany Lions. After taking a 20–7 second-half lead, however, they squandered it and found themselves down 27–24 with just under two minutes to go in the ball game.

Eventual Heisman Trophy-winner (and No. 1 NFL draft pick ) Fernando Mendoza then took the ball for the Hoosiers and led them on a 10-play, 80-yard drive, and with 41 seconds remaining and facing a third-and-goal scenario, took a shot towards Cooper Jr. along the backline of the end zone.

With star Penn State safety Zakee Wheatley in coverage, Cooper Jr. high-pointed the pass, and toe-tapped—both feet, NFL-style—his way in for a touchdown, giving the Hoosiers a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Here’s a look at the play:

Get ready, Jets fans. You’ve got yourself a weapon.

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