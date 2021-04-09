Interview with North Carolina running back Michael Carter

The Prospect Prophet hosts Alec Pulido and Lorenz Weinweber sat down with North Carolina running back Michael Carter.

The Tar Heel's running back had a tremendous career for the Tar Heels. He posted 1000 yard seasons in back-to-back seasons, totaling 3404 total yards on 514 carries and 22 touchdowns. He proved he could be a reliable pass-catching option, catching 82 total passes for 656 yards and six touchdowns.

During North Carolina's pro day, Carter measured in slightly smaller than expected. He measured in at 5077 and 201 pounds. Carter ran well, posting a 4.50 40-yard dash and a 3.98 20-yard shuttle.

One of the players singled out on the team as a leader was Carter. He talks about being a leader on the team as more important than all the accolades. Carter talks about what leadership means, and he describes it as leading by example and inspiring others.

During his preparation for games, Carter watches his own film and how defenses play against him. He focuses on preparing as a team and working as a fast unit on the football field during game day.

Watch the rest of the interview below.

