NFL DRAFT CLASS OF 2021 INTERVIEW: JERRY JACOBS | ARKANSAS | CORNERBACK

How did you do today at your Pro Day? I performed very well. I did good. I could improve on a little stuff. Today, I benched 20 reps to the bench thing. I jumped 25 on the vert, 10-1 on broad. I got different numbers in the 40. I had one scout that had 4.3, another caught 4.4, some 4.5. So, I really don't know the times. But I ran the 4.5. I can say that. I didn't get my numbers on the 5-10-5, but I think I did pretty good.

What played into the decision to opt-out? Just went through stuff. My mind wasn't there. I was losing it. Honestly, it was me. I wasn't — I don't want to say no COVID or nothing. It was my decision. I should have talked to someone before I made it. Honestly, it was my decision. So, own up to it and learn from it.

How would you say the opt-out benefited you? At the beginning, it was bad. A lot of people just questioned me, like, 'Why did you opt out?' So, I feel like it was hurtful, but knowing that the priority of pro day and they asked me stuff like that. So, I feel like they want to see if I can handle adversity, see if I can be coachable and stuff. It hurt me a little bit, but I still think I'll still be good.

What have you told teams about what you can bring to the table? Just I told them I can be coachable. I can learn from my mistakes, my opt-out decision. I learned what to do to make a better decision to not make a decision like that. Just my playing skills that I can play and do whatever they need; special teams.

Where have you done since the fall? Where have you worked out? Who's representing you? I worked out in Miami. I signed with this agency called Agency 1 Sports Group located in Miami. I was training at Mike Lawrence Performance Center in South Florida. And I've been there since I left here.

Did you go down to Miami almost immediately? It took me probably no later than four weeks to go there and get training and get started. I probably left right after.

Did you regret your decision to opt-out? 100% sure I regret it. If I can there again and change my life, change that decision, that would be one that I did. I did on my own. I didn't talk to nobody. I talked to Coach [Sam] Pittman, but he gave me a lot of reasons why I should have stayed. I probably wasn't just hearing it at the moment. I feel like I regret it 1,000%. Live and learn. So, got to let it go.

What does it mean to come back and participate in the pro day? It just showed me they got a lot of character. They got a lot of love. I thought the love was going to be lost here. I just appreciate the coaches and let me come and perform in front of these scouts, and let me come back on campus at the end of the season like that. So, I just think that played a role in why Coach Pittman and the rest of the staff let me come back.

If it wasn't about COVID, why did you opt-out? What were your concerns? Really just me. My health was good. My mind and what I was eating me up on the inside. So, honestly, nobody took my position, my health, none of that. It was me. It was Jerry Jacobs. I wasn't there all the way. I wasn't like me. So, yeah, it was me.

How does your personal story help you to overcome such a thing? I learned from so much stuff. I've been through so much and a lot of scouts write me in their story. I don't want that story to rebound because everybody got some story and nobody's cared. It just showed me that my mom is still with me because the decision I made was hurtful and stuff like that. But I still got the opportunity to come out and here perform. So, I just think God blessed me. I really can't say nothing bad. It was me.

Is your 40-time the range of what you thought you would record today? I really think I got a 4.38. I was moving — it was everybody got a different time though. Some scouts got a 4.4. Some scouts had me at a 4.5. I got Coach Walker clocked me at a 4.39. So, it was just all around. But honestly, I know my speed and I know what I can do. I think my range was 4.3. But everybody got different times.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.