NFL DRAFT CLASS OF 2021 INTERVIEW: JOSEPH OSSAI | TEXAS | EDGE

What is your go-to move as a pass rusher? Definitely a stab-club-rip for sure. That’s worked a bunch for me in my game and I’ve found it’s very effective because there are a lot of things you can work off of it. You can work a lift, lifting that outside arm of the tackle. You can do a bunch of things with it. Stab-club-rip or stab-club-over, reach.

How have your coverage skills developed? A lot of it is understanding concepts. You have to understand what the offense wants to do and what you have to do and then you find the easy medium to being those two together. Understanding concepts, you can’t just go out there and spot drop and be in no man’s land. You have to understand that if the two receivers is going in you have to expect the number three coming out from the other side. Or if he is running a shallow route you can’t bite on that because chances are there is something behind you. Just understanding concepts and learning how to play in space, learning how to have perfect eyes watching the quarterback. If he is looking left you’re melting left. If he is looking right you are melting right. If he is looking right at you, you sit because there is probably something behind you or something coming at you. A lot of things go into that.

Can you talk about your impressive measurables? I wasn’t too surprised but I did go in thinking of surprising myself in everything I did, which is a PR and going above and beyond. But I didn’t put too much on the measurables. I still had to come out here and show that I wanted to compete, I wanted to finish all of the drills and I wanted to work hard. That’s what I’ve always been about. As far as how they might improve my draft status, I don’t know. I’m not in those meeting rooms. I’m going to just keep doing what I can in the Zoom meetings to impress the coaches with the way my football IQ is, with the way I can think and play football, and I hope my film can do the rest.

How was it reuniting with some familiar faces at your pro day? It felt awesome, man. Going into this thing, because I’ve been working out in Newport Beach alone, I haven’t seen any of my teammates. I kind of felt like I was alone for some reason. But as soon as I walked in and I saw all of their smiling faces it definitely made me calm down a bit. It was awesome. I love these guys and I’m glad they all tested the way they wanted to test. They looked pretty good. I’m happy to see them all.

How can you best be used in the NFL? As you can see I have played all over. I don’t mean to be rude but I’ve played all over the place so I don’t care. Wherever they want me to play, as long as I have a coach who can develop me in that area and give me the tools I need to succeed, I’ll play safety if you teach me. Wherever.

What have you taken away from the virtual interviews with teams? Just to be yourself. At the end of the day they want to see if you can play ball and they want to see if you love the game. Just be yourself, that’s all it is. Be your best self and make sure you love the game. That’s just what it is. It’s super casual and you just be yourself and talk ball. Talk ball with the coaches and talk ball with the staff.

How was it facing Samuel Cosmi in practices? He is awesome. He’s awesome. Great footwork. He’s actually working out right now and guys are getting to see how phenomenal he is. I am sad the Combine wasn’t a thing this year because people would have seen how freakish and explosive he is. It is what it is, but he’s a great guy. It was great going against him every day. It was truly iron sharpens iron. We preached that a lot. For me and him and the other guys, it’s truly that, always constantly going against each other and pushing each other to be better every day. He definitely helped me a lot to become the player I am today.

Is getting better throughout your career something you are selling to teams? I don’t think I’m selling anything except me and my passion for the game. If they draft me they’ll see that. I think you can tell from my film how I’ve grown, especially from the beginning, but I’m not pushing it or trying to use it as an advantage. I’m just being myself and going into these interviews and hoping to wow the coaches with everything I do and wherever their questions fall. Making sure I understand the concepts and doing what I can.

What do you think about the Tennessee Titans defense and how much have you spoken with them? Quite a few times. I think I have two more interviews coming up with them. I think they’re great. The coaching staff has reached out to me. I don’t care where they would use me at, but wherever it is I’ll like where they use me and I think I can get on a team and try to make an impact my first year as quick as possible whether that be on special teams, whether that be as a starting position, whether that be as a captain. Those are all goals I have for myself. That’s what I want to do.

Is Myles Garrett a guy you studied? And have you been in contact with Cleveland? No on being in contact with Cleveland. And I don’t think I’ve watched any of Miles Garrett but I do know he is working out here in Austin and as soon as I get back to working out I am getting in touch with him and trying to pick his brain on what he does for sure. For sure.

