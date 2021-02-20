Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
Search
Fan Controlled Football (FCF) Week 2 – Live Broadcast

Fan Controlled Football (FCF) Week 2 – Live Broadcast

The first week of the Fan Controlled Football League
Author:
Publish date:

View the Fan Controlled Week 2 Preview here.

Join our hosts Ric Serritella, 2x-Grey Cup Champion John Murphy and our historian John Laub as they give the play-by-play for the new Fan Controlled Football's second week of jam-packed games. In 2021, the football world was birthed with the launch of Fan Controlled Football (FCF), a league for the fans, by the fans. The FCF features four teams and approximately 100 players living inside ‘the bubble’ in Atlanta. Fans can download the app, purchase ownership of the team and call plays live during game action. The best part? Teams are re-drafted every week! The NFL Draft Bible serves as the official player ratings provider for the inaugural FCF season. League owners include NFL players such as Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch and Austin Ekeler, in addition to rapper Quavo, MLB pitcher Trevor May, WNBA superstar Renee Montgomery and Ronnie Singh of NBA 2K. Thank you for following us every Saturday 8PM EST for the best alternate broadcast of the FCF at NFL Draft Bible.

View the full FCF rankings here

https://www.twitch.tv/nfldraftbible

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS | PK | PT | LS

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

161256466_user_image
Our Shows

Fan Controlled Football (FCF) Week 2 – Live Broadcast

FCF graphic 1
News

Fan Controlled Football (FCF) – Week 2 Preview

tailgate
Our Shows

The NFL Draft Tailgate Show Pt. XIXI

USATSI_15436062
Fantasy Football

Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie Draft Pick Value

USATSI_13368819
Prospect Rankings

Caleb Huntley - Running Back Ball State Cardinals Scouting Report

USATSI_15032444
Prospect Rankings

Asim Rose - Running Back Kentucky Wildcats Scouting Report

USATSI_14951173
Prospect Rankings

Deon Jackson - Running Back Duke Blue Devils Scouting Report

USATSI_13294513
Prospect Rankings

Vavae Malepeai - Running Back USC Trojans Scouting Report

USATSI_15511613
Prospect Rankings

CJ Marable - Running Back Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Scouting Report