Fan Controlled Football (FCF) Week 2 – Live Broadcast

Join our hosts Ric Serritella, 2x-Grey Cup Champion John Murphy and our historian John Laub as they give the play-by-play for the new Fan Controlled Football's second week of jam-packed games. In 2021, the football world was birthed with the launch of Fan Controlled Football (FCF), a league for the fans, by the fans. The FCF features four teams and approximately 100 players living inside ‘the bubble’ in Atlanta. Fans can download the app, purchase ownership of the team and call plays live during game action. The best part? Teams are re-drafted every week! The NFL Draft Bible serves as the official player ratings provider for the inaugural FCF season. League owners include NFL players such as Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch and Austin Ekeler, in addition to rapper Quavo, MLB pitcher Trevor May, WNBA superstar Renee Montgomery and Ronnie Singh of NBA 2K. Thank you for following us every Saturday 8PM EST for the best alternate broadcast of the FCF at NFL Draft Bible.



