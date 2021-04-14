Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
The State of Football: Part CLXXXIII

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
In this edition of The State of Football, host Ric Serritella will be breaking down the latest draft buzz with quarterback free agent Josh Love. He gives us his latest update in preparation for the NFL Draft. Ric will also be breaking down HUB news with The CAMP right around the corner for NFL free agent players to get a shot at showing their skills for NFL teams.

