The State of Football: Part CLXXXIX

Listen live this morning as Alec Paulido of the NFL Draft Bible and Kayla Santiago of the NFL Alumni break down the latest news around the NFL. NFLPA Bowl Director Dane Vandernat joins them to talk about the NFL Draft. Later in the show, the crew is joined by NFL Alumni CEO Beesley Reece. To wrap up the show, Neil Stratton, the CEO of Inside The League, will join them to talk more NFL Draft.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.