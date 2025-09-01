Eagles Announce 1st-Rounder To Active Roster, WR To Practice Squad
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't done tinkering with this roster, by any means.
Philadelphia's initial 53-man roster already has been updated a few times and that trend continued on Sunday as the Eagles officially signed former first-round pick Kenyon Green to the active roster. The Eagles also announced Terrace Marshall to the practice squad.
The Eagles officially announced two moves
"The Eagles signed guard Kenyon Green to the 53-man active roster and wide receiver Terrace Marshall back to the practice squad on Sunday," the Eagles announced. "Philadelphia had an open spot on its 53-man roster after guard/center Willie Lampkin was placed on Injured Reserve on Friday. Green was waived by the Eagles on roster cutdown day but was re-signed to the practice squad the following afternoon.
"Green was acquired in an offseason trade with the Houston Texans. The 2022 No. 15 overall pick has started 23 NFL games in his career. The Eagles waived Marshall on roster cutdown day, and he returned to the practice squad before being released on Friday. Marshall was a second-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and has 808 career receiving yards."
The Eagles traded CJ Gardner-Johnson in a package to bring Green back to town. He was waived, spent time on the practice squad, and now is joining the active roster. Marshall turned heads in camp, but was waived, and is back with the practice squad after being released already.
There are always a lot of moving parts at this time of the year. Moves pop up left and right and you'll see plenty of cuts -- and even some signings -- but some are just for the accounting purposes. You'll see guys sign with Philadelphia, get cut, return, and so on and so forth. Right now, the latest is Green returning to the active roster, which makes sense.
He came over in what was the biggest traded of the offseason for Philadelphia. Green has potential to be a depth piece for this team moving forward.
The 2025 season begins on Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys at home at Lincoln Financial Field.
