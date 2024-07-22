Eagles Camp Storyline No. 1: It's All About The Quarterback And It's Complicated
PHILADELPHIA – The countdown to Eagles training camp is on, with player reporting on Tuesday and the first practice scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Head coach Nick Sirianni will first kick things off with a press conference at 9:30 a.m.
As always, there will be storylines as camp begins, and nine of mine have already been revealed and it is time to reveal my biggest storyline, however, if you missed any, you could find the links below and can read them for free.
Without further ado…
No. 1: Jalen Hurts…it’s complicated
How can the top storyline not be the quarterback? It is the most important position on the field, and he always has the ball in his hands, so Hurts it is.
There are many layers to the complex character he is, one who never reveals too much and says only what he wants you to know. Like 95 percent of the offense being new, for instance.
It’s no secret that Hurts didn’t have the most efficient spring, and the reason for that is he is adjusting to the new schemes and philosophies being installed by new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. And maybe that is closer to the top storyline – the relationship between Hurts and Moore.
Ther's no question that dynamic will be a key to any success this Eagles offense will have this year.
It’s becoming more apparent that the relationship between Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni was more strained than originally believed.
It is believed that Moore and Hurts will work together in formulating what the offense will look like, with Hurts having the ability to tell Moore if he doesn’t like something and to discard it. That ‘Like/Don’t Like’ card is probably effective up to a point because there will likely be some elements of Moore’s scheme that the OC will insist on implementing.
“The goal coming in was to learn Kellen’s offense and master it, and I think that’s been a process,” said Hurts on the final day of minicamp on June 6. “And I think by the end of it, I want it to be mine and have it in my own way.
“I think that’s kind of a credit to the lack of continuity with that, and it being a thing where I’ve kind of had to take all of these new things and new voices, and still go out there and be successful and efficient. I think that’s exactly what’s going to happen again.”
A new coordinator is nothing new for Hurts. He has had a new one each year dating back to his days at Alabama and Oklahoma, and now with the Eagles. So, yeah, Hurts will get it down – eventually.
There will be times in camp where his performance his sent out on social media – both the good and the bad. The key is not getting too high or too low about how he looks and how he performs, because, again, this is mostly new to him.
The bigger question is – will we see the quarterback Hurts was in his 2022 MVP runner-up season or the sometimes indecisive, turnover-prone one we saw last year?
That’s what Moore is here to do, develop an offense that Hurts can make his own to be the QB he was in 2022 when Shane Steichen was in his second ad final year as OC.
Let the process begin.
