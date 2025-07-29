Eagles' Rookie Describes 'Eye-Opening' Introduction To The NFL
PHILADELPHIA - For much of Ty Robinson’s football career, he’s been the biggest and strongest player on his particular block.
The 6-foot-5, 288-pound rookie out of Nebraska was even nicknamed the “Vanilla Gorilla” out in Lincoln.
The NFL is a different animal, however, and the Philadelphia Eagles’ fourth-round pick is quickly finding that out during his first professional training camp.
"It's eye-opening for sure,” Robinson admitted after practice on Tuesday. “Just getting experience, what it's like to play against NFL caliber guys, and to go against the best offensive line in the league.
“I'm definitely learning a lot through my mistakes and failures.”
When Robinson mentioned eye-opening, it was evident what he was talking about.
On Monday, when a stunt found Robinson engaged with 6-8, 365-second-team All-Pro left tackle Jordan Mailata, it was like the rookie was caught in a vice and the powerful Mailata wouldn’t let go.
"I play mostly on the right side, so getting hit by [Pro Bowl left guard] Landon [Dickerson] and Jordan, those are some strong guys, right?” Robinson said. “And I'm used to not really having [to worry about] being engaged, but, I mean, usually I get my way off a block and those guys are holding on pretty well.”
The necessary step for Robinson is finding the technique and fundamentals to marry with his own raw strength.
The goal per Robinson is “having to learn how to be even more detailed and tactical on how to get off a block and how to be more violent and using that leverage to my advantage."
The rookie still has a chance to contribute in Year 1, but assumptions that he would be an immediate rotational player are just that, with veterans Thomas Booker and Byron Young offering up worthy competition.
"I'm just taking a day-by-day right now.” said Robinson. "Whatever [Defensive Line] Coach [Clint] Hurtt is giving me, I'm gonna take every advantage I can of those opportunities.
“Win or lose, I'm gonna learn from when I can to make sure that I can just be available, whatever role they need me to be [in]."
