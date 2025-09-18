Odell Beckham Jr. To Eagles? Why It's Not A Crazy Idea
The Philadelphia Eagles are always in the business of adding talent.
Take a look at the last few weeks for example, Philadelphia has played two games this season -- and has won both of them -- and yet it has added Za'Darius Smith and Tank Bigsby in separate moves. The running back room seemed to be in a good place, but an injury to Will Shipley clearly made the Eagles at least want to look around.
If you've ready the headline, the initial response is probably something along the lines of "The Eagles have a few wide receivers, why add another?"
That's correct. The Eagles have AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Darius Cooper, and John Metchie III on the roster right now. The passing offense hasn't clicked so far in general. The Eagles have just 253 passing yards through two games.
While this is the case, the Eagles are in the business of stockpiling as many talented pieces as possible. Right now, Beckham arguably is the most talented receiver still available and made it clear that he isn't planning on retiring and is looking for the right opportunity.
"Retiring is not happening," Beckham said in an interview with "Complex." "I just came from the gym. This is the first time in a long time I can, like, pop up out of bed or if a dog was about to chase me I could take off running. I'm good. And I know I could play in the league right now...
Should the Eagles make a move?
"I'm not looking to be someone's No. 1 wide receiver and get 15 targets. Like, bro I know the game. I get how it goes... I just be wanting to play ball on a good team where I have a role, where I got five, six, seven plays where I get the chance to catch... I just want to play ball, finish off my legacy for myself."
Beckham played just nine games last year for the Miami Dolphins and had 55 yards. The year before, he had 565 yards for the Baltimore Ravens. He missed the 2022 season and had 537 receiving yards in 2021.
With Beckham, the reason for a move would be to stockpile depth above all else. There can't be many offers out there for him right now. Why not roll the dice and see if he'd take a practice squad spot? It'd be much better to preemptively prepare in the case of an injury than to figure it out if some sort of ailment were to pop up.
Right now, the Eagles don't really need to make a move. If you look at the types of moves that Philadelphia has made over the years, sometimes they haven't really needed to and it has been excess. Even Smith. He looked great Week 2, but Philadelphia added a handful of edge rushers this past offseason. Smith was just a better option.
Why not see at least about the practice squad?
