The Eagles boosted morale with a 19-16 win over the Steelers in Week 11. That said, it didn't change the fact that Philadelphia remains at the bottom of the NFC East. It's a disappointing result that should light a fire under general manager Howie Roseman as he tries to retool the roster for 2027.

Retooling covers several strategies, including cutting bait with aging players in hopes that youth can add a spark. Veterans bring important leadership and experience to the table, yet can also hold a team back from addressing clear needs. The last thing Philly wants is to be held back from improving.

Here are three aging Eagles veterans who need rookie replacements in 2027.

1. Zach Ertz, tight end—Age: 36

The nostalgia factor was turned up to the max when Philly signed tight end Zach Ertz in September. The three-time Pro Bowler has logged 582 catches as an Eagle, which trails only wide receiver Harold Carmichael for the most in franchise history (589). It's a record to monitor over the final seven games.

Nostalgia is unfortunately all Ertz has had going for him. The 36-year-old has failed to make an impact on offense, tallying 22 yards on three receptions (eight targets) in four games. Ertz was on the field for just six of the 53 offensive snaps in Week 11. It was his first game action since Week 5.

Not only is Ertz struggling as a receiver; he has whiffed on run blocks as well. The record should not be something that earns him snaps over rookie tight end Eli Stowers moving forward. Stowers is the sole Philly tight end under contract in 2027, so adding depth through the NFL draft will be crucial.

Top 2027 rookie targets

Jamari Johnson (Oregon)

Trey'Dez Green (LSU)

Luke Reynolds (Virginia Tech)

2. Jonathan Jones, cornerback—Age: 33

The Eagles have had to turn to veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones to play meaningful snaps on defense twice this season. Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell exited Philly's Week 4 contest early with a knee injury, and cornerback Riq Woolen was benched mid-game in Week 11 due to missed tackles.

The move paid off against the Steelers. Jones finished with the third-highest Pro Football Focus grade among defensive players (81.5). He gave up five receptions for 54 yards on 10 targets. Take note that Jones left late with a foot injury. It remains to be seen if he'll be healthy in time for Week 12's Thanksgiving showdown against the rival Cowboys.

Jones is 33 years old and is playing on a one-year deal. While he could be someone to lean on down the stretch, he should not be an option beyond 2026. Drafting Mitchell in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft transformed Philadelphia's secondary. Roseman has an opportunity to make a similar move in April.

Top 2027 rookie targets

Leonard Moore (Notre Dame)

Ashton Hampton (Clemson)

Kelley Jones (Mississippi State)

3. Johnny Mundt, tight end—Age: 32

Let's circle back to the tight end position. Johnny Mundt was signed last offseason to be a gritty veteran blocker on an offense that excels when the ground game is working. It hasn't gone to plan. The Eagles are a bottom-five offense in rushing yards per game (88.8) and yards per carry (3.7).

Of course, there's more blame to go around. Mundt sports the third-lowest PFF grade among 75 qualified NFL tight ends this campaign (49.6), though. That is not someone who should be averaging 23 snaps per game and out-snapping a developing pro like Stowers at this point in the year.

Mundt joins Ertz, Dallas Goedert, and Grant Calcaterra as Philly tight ends who will enter free agency next offseason. The position is in need of an overhaul. Receiving tight ends gain draft hype, meaning there are always blocking tight ends available in the later rounds.

Roseman has a chance to double dip.

More 2027 rookie targets

Terrance Carter Jr. (Texas Tech)

Peter Clarke (Temple)

Lawson Luckie (Georgia)

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