3 Burning Questions Facing Cam Jurgens and Eagles C Position (Depth Chart Impact)

The Philadelphia Eagles have been blessed at the center position for the past 25 years.

Hank Fraley started the trend of reliability at the the posiiton, playing center for five seasons before giving way to Jamaal Jackson. Neither Fraley nor Jackson were Pro Bowl centers, but the two were consistent starters -- and developed as undrfated free agents.

Jason Kelce transformed the center position for the Eagles, becoming one of the greatest players in franchise history and one of the greatest centers in NFL history. Kelce is going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame -- and played a huge role in the Eagles hand picking his successor.

That was Cam Jurgens, who has made two Pro Bowls in both seasons as a starter with the Eagles. Philadelphia has its franchise center in Jurgens, but there's more to the position.

Questions have certainly developed with the center position, which has taken over the position-by-position preview series. We'll ask three questions regarding the state of the position.

This is the final position on offense in this series. Below are the questions for the other positions.

Three questions at quarterback: What is Tanner McKee's future?

Three pressing questions at running back: Is Saquon Barkley back?

Three questions at wide receiver: Is there too much pressure on Makai Lemon?

Three questions at tight end: Is this the end for Dallas Goedert?

Three questions at tackle: Is this the final year for Lane Johnson?

Three questions at guard: Is Landon Dickerson one injury away from retiring?

Is Cam Jurgens 100% heading into the season?

Jurgens feels significantly better at this point than where he wa sat last seaosn. The lingering back injury from the 2024 playoffs carried over into last seaosn, which was a nightmare for Jurgens.

The back injury suffocated Jurgens to the point where it was hard to walk, yet it didn't impact performance. He didn't allow a sack last season despite his back injury and allowed just eight pressures, a 1.8% pressure rate allowed per dropback.

Jurgens' 2025 season was better than his 2024 season, when he allowed four sacks and had a 3.9% pressure rate allowed per dropback. All this while having trouble walking, and the back injury affecting other parts of his body

The stem cell treatment Jurgens received in Columbia has paid off this offseason, as the Pro Bowl center feels 100% heading into camp. That's the most important thing for the Eagles.

Is Drew Kendall ready to backup Jurgens?

The Eagles can feel confident about Kendall heading into his second season.

One of the positives of the Week 18 game last year was Kendall getting the start at center in place of Jurgens -- who really needed the rest. Kendall performed well, in his 62 snaps, allowing one pressure in the game -- a 2.2% pressure rate allowed per dropback.

If Jurgens does have to miss time or if his back injury comes back (pun intended), Kendall is the No. 2 center on this team. While Kendall can play center, the Eagles are also hoping he can seize the No. 3 guard spot behind Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen.

There's a golden opportunity for Kendall on the 2026 Eagles, as he can solidify his future on the interior of the offensive line. The Eagles may have something with Kendall.

Can anyone else play center on this team?

The Eagles only need two centers, but it wouldn't hurt to have a third.

The obvious choice for the third center is Willie Lampkin, who the Eagles claimed off waivers last year. Lampkin played center for the Los Angeles Rams before he was waived in August.

When Lampkin was at North Carolina, he played center and guard. At Coastal Carolina, Lampkin played center and was the Sun Belt Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Lampkin has experience at center and is the top option if Kendall is injured. He spent time on injured reserve last seaosn due to the knee injury suffered last preseason, but is expected to be ready for training camp (Lampkin practiced this spring).

Philadelphia also has Jake Majors at center for depth at the position, but playing center and guard is Lampkin's ticket towards making the 53-man roster. If the undersized Lampkin can hold his own at guard, the Eagles may have two backup centers heading into 2026.