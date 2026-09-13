4 Players Eagles Could Promote From Practice Squad To Replace Eli Stowers

There is an open roster spot available on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles placed Eli Stowers on injured reserve on Saturday, meaning he will be out at least four weeks with hamstring and quad injuries. This creates an extra roster spot for the Eagles, although they already made their practice squad elevations.

Follwing this week, the Eagles would need to add a tight end to the roster. What if they were content with the three they had?

Is there anyone on the practice squad they could add to the 53 in the coming days? This would basically be a practice squad elevation to the active roster from the Eagles practice squad.

Here are a few candidates:

Jaydon Blue (RB)

The Eagles might be interested in adding a fourth running back to the roster if they don't adda tight end. Why not consider Blue after two weeks on the roster?

Blue had 38 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown (3.4 yards per carry) in his rookie season with the Cowboys. He also returned three kicks last year, so he has some experience in kickoff return.

If Blue was promoted, it's because the Eagles want a fourth running back and have a deeper commitment to the running game. Keeping four quarterbacks and four running backs is unorthodox, but s was four quarterbacks and four tight ends.

Dameon Pierce (RB)

Pierce is more ready than Blue for a promotion at running back, mainly since the Eagles didn't get to see him much in the preseason due to a hamstring injury. Now healthy, Pierce would add depth as a fourth running back and potential kickoff returner.

"When you're talking about some of those guys that those conversations -- like Pierce, you can just run out of time, but you want them," said Eagles general manager Howie Roseman last month. "You want them part of the team. You know that if called upon, they can do their role at a high level.

If the Eagles wanted a player that would provide an instant impact, Pierce would be that candidate.

Carson Steele (RB)

Another running back? This is the product of having no tight ends on the practice squad and six wide receivers on the active roster.

Steele showed his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield in the preseason and generate yards after the catch. He could play as a fullback and add a different wrinkle to the offense if the Eagles wanted to provide multiple looks.

Wouldn't be the worst idea to add Steele to the 53, at least for a week if the Eagles decide not to add a tight end.

Britain Covey (WR)

If the Eagles wanted to add a seventh receiver and reserve Covey's practice squad elevations for later in the year, this could be the move. Covey will likely be added to the roster at some point if he's the punt returner going forward anyway.

The Eagles already used a practice squad elevation on Covey so he can return punts. He's going to be on the active roster at some point, so they could just make the move now.

Again, this wuld just be for a week or two. This is if the Eagles are content with the tight ends on the active roster.

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