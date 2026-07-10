Every summer there are players that stand out at Philadelphia Eagles training camp.

Na Brown went the whole summer with dropping a pass (than proceeded to drop one in Week 1of the regular season). Paul Turner stole the show as the leading receiver in the preseason (then didn't make the 53-man roster). Reed Blankenship stole the show at safety (then made the roster and ended up becoming a team captain).

Who is this year's Brown or Turner? Can anyone become a Blankenship?

Some of these players will already be on the roster and looking to make an impact on the depth chart. Some of these players will be trying to make the 53-man roster. There are questions heading into this summer after all.

Let's predict some training camp standouts, no matter where they lie on the 90-man roster. Watch out for these players.

Hollywood Brown | WR

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Brown had a standout minicamp and was one of the winners this spring, showcasing his speed of getting past defenders. The Eagles didn't have Brown go deep often, but the speed certainly flashed against the excellent Eagles cornerbacks.

Jalen Hurts is excellent at the deep ball, and the Eagles will use that to find Brown's usage in 11-on-11 periods. There won't be many targets for Brown, but he's a factor in the WR2 battle.

Tank Bigsby | RB

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Bigsny showed his explosiveness in minicamp, looking confortable in the Eagles new offense. There won't be many carries for Bigsby with Saquon Barkley as the RB1, but the Eagles will need Bigsby to spell Barkley at times this season.

Don't be surprised if Bigsby gives the Eagles defense fits. He hits the hole quick and with authority, playing like someone who wants a job past this season.

Markel Bell | T

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Right tackle will be difficult to learn for Bell this spring, but his physicality will be displayed against the Eagle spass rushers. Bell will be tested against Jonathan Greenard, Nolan Smith, and Jalyx Hunt all summer -- getting the much-needed reps to be the heir apparent to Lane Johnson.

This summer is a big one for Bell, and the Eagles should be excited at his potential.

Byron Young | DT

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Young had an impressive season as someone who was buried in the defensive tackle rotation, and may have bene the most improved player on the team if it wasn't for Moro Ojomo.

There's a No. 4 DT spot up for grabs and Young seems primed to win the job. Give Young credit for playing himself into this role after essentially being redshirted two years ago. He's due for a big summer.

Smael Mondon | LB

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Mondon had a good training camp last year, even getting some reps on the first team in dime pacages. The Eagles are four-deep at linebacker, so Mondon isn't going to play much come Week 1.

This is a player the Eagles are developing, and why linebacker is one of the deepest positions on the depth chart.

Maximus Pulley | S

The undrafted free agent safety has a chance to win a 53-man roster spot. Pulley was a ball hawk at Wofford, having seven interceptions with the Terriers (three returned for touchdowns).

With the uncertainty at safety -- and roster spots available -- there are opportunities for Pulley to make a name for himself this summer. If Pulley picks off some passes and is around the football, he'll be in the mix for a roster spot.

Drew Kendall | C

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Kendall impressed last summer in his rookie campaign, and performed well when starting at center in Week 18. There's an opportunity for Kendall to win the No. 3 guard spot, and he has a great chance given the nature of his competition.

When Kendall isn't getting his chance at center -- and he will because the Eagles will be cautious with Cam Jurgens -- he'll be playing right guard. Kendall will get to perform with the first team at center, and try to win the No. 3 guard spot.

This could be a big summer for Kendall.

Johnny Wilson | WR

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Wilson has turning things around last summer before his season-ending knee and ankle injuries, even if he was battling for a roster spot. This spring, he wa scatching passes in the middle of the field and being a reliable pass catcher for Jalen Hurts.

Hurts is a fan of Wilson, so that will help his roster chances. There's two wide receiver spots open, and Wilson is a good blocker who does the work most wideouts won't do. Every team needs a blocking receiver like Wilson.

Wilson will have his opportunity to catch passes, and show his value in the offense this summer.