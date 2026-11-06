3 Realistic Tanner McKee Trade Destinations to Help Eagles Turn the Page

Tanner McKee's days as the interim starting signal-caller for the Philadelphia Eagles are over, as the team has decided to go in a different direction with Joe Milton against the New York Giants in Week 9.

Given how he performed as the starter for Philadelphia over the last three weeks, it's fair to wonder whether the Eagles could even get anything in return in a potential trade for quarterback Tanner McKee. But they should at least try.

McKee will be a free agent next offseason, and it seems very unlikely he'll be back in Philly. So the Eagles should try to recoup some sort of value before losing him for nothing in free agency.

No team will likely view McKee as a starting option, but he could potentially be of interest to teams that could use some added depth at the position. With that in mind, here's a look at three potential trade destinations for McKee that could help the Eagles turn the page.

New York Jets

The Jets currently have just two QBs on their active depth chart: Geno Smith and rookie Cade Klubnik. So, they could be interested in some additional depth and experience at the position behind Smith. Plus, it remains to be seen whether Smith is their long-term answer, as he's currently playing on a one-year deal.

New York could bring in a guy like McKee to see what he has, and if they're impressed, perhaps they'd look to bring him back as a backup next season, or maybe he could even fight for the starting spot. This is the Jets we're talking about, after all.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are undergoing a bit of a transition at the QB spot. Gardner Minshew II has taken over the starting spot heading into Week 9, with rookie Carson Beck as his backup. Meanwhile, Jacoby Brissett, who began the season as the starter in Arizona, has been traded to the Baltimore Ravens to help address their QB injuries.

With the future of the position unsettled, perhaps the Cardinals would want to take a flyer on a guy like McKee, who has shown potential in the past and could be had for a cheap price.

Detroit Lions

The Lions fancy themselves as a legitimate Super Bowl contender this season after a 5-2 start, but they're a little thin behind starting QB Jared Goff. If Goff goes down, Joshua Dobbs would take over as the starter, and Detroit doesn't really have an option behind him.

Adding McKee could provide the Lions with a third signal-caller that they could call on, if necessary. McKee likely would never see the field in Detroit, but the Lions could do worse than have him as an emergency option.

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