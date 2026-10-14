Eagles' Biggest Strength Has Suddenly Become a Major Concern

PHILADELPHIA — For years, the Eagles’ offensive line has been the foundation of the organization’s sustained success.

That began to erode last season, and the once-dominant group derailed early in the 2026 campaign with injuries continuing to chip away at veteran Pro Bowl selections Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens, with the latter having since been traded to Baltimore. Meanwhile, future Hall of Famer Lane Johnson retired and Jurgens’ replacement at center, Drew Kendall, is dealing with a knee injury that cost him Sunday’s loss against Jacksonville in London.

The replacements – Willie Lampkin at left guard, Jake Majors at center and Markel Bell at right tackle – struggled mightily against the Jags.

The period of rapid transition, and the team’s ability to stay competitive in what’s shaping up as a flawed NFC East will hinge in large part on whether the young, lightly experienced group can develop quickly enough to hold the fort.

Moving forward, that trio is likely to remain part of the conversation—either as starters or high-leverage depth—until Dickerson returns, GM Howie Roseman adds reinforcements, or more likely, both.

Lampkin, the 5-foot-11 interior lineman who has drawn praise for his leverage and physicality since training camp, and Majors, the undrafted former Texas center who spent most of last season on the practice squad, almost have to be short-term responses to the attrition.

Bell, the third-round rookie drafted as a potential long-term successor at right tackle, is already in line to hold that spot for the foreseeable future following Johnson’s departure.

The combination represents a stark departure from the veteran-laden lines that fueled recent Eagles success.

Last Men Standing

Oct 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) plays against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Mailata remains the clear veteran anchor at left tackle but was withered by what he called a “week from hell” in response to Johnson and Jurgens being removed from the locker room on consecutive days. Tyler Steen has provided continuity at right guard, but the other three spots have been an issue, especially in pass protection.

Dickerson is eligible to return as early as this week against the Carolina Panthers, which would allow the Eagles to reinsert an established left guard. However, it may be a leap to expect Dickerson to regain his previous standard. Kendall is also expected to re-enter the mix once healthy.

Until those pieces return and prove durable, however, Lampkin, Majors, and Bell are the primary options available to coach Nick Sirianni and the staff.

The reliance on three players with this kind of minimal combined starting experience creates a very narrow margin for error as the Eagles try to reverse their early-season trajectory.

Roseman has long prioritized offensive line depth and has indicated the team remains focused on competing this year. To do that, additional investment on the offensive line will be needed.

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