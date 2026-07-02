Grading Each Player In 2022 Eagles NFL Draft Class: Where They Stack Up Heading Into Year 5

The Philadelphia Eagles have aced the NFL Draft in recent years, which is why the franchise has been to two Super Bowls over the last four years -- winning one.

The 2022 NFL Draft was no exception, even if the Eagles had only five picks. Remember this was the year the Eagle shad multiple first-round picks, and used them to acquire A.J. Brown.

That worked out well for the Eagles. In the four years Brown was with the franchise, he was 11th in the NFL in receptions (339), fifth in receiving yards (1,646), 11th in yards per catch (14.8), 13th in yards after the catch (1,646), and tied for sixth in receiving touchdowns (32).

Brown was the only player in Eagles franchise history with four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and made an All-Pro team in three of those four seasons.

Outside of the brown tarde, the 2022 NFL Draft was an excellent one for the Eagles. Even with only five picks, the Eagles deserve a high mark for this draft.

Let's give the Eagles an "A-" for this draft. Here's how each individual pick fared.

1st round: Jordan Davis

Grade: A-

Until last season, the Eagles weren't sure what they had in Davis. He was a solid starter at defensive tackle, but battled getting to the right weight and staying on the field for a majority of the snaps.

That changed in 2025, as Davis had his breakout season. Davis finished with 72 tackles and 4.5 sacks last season, both career highs. He also had nine tackles for loss and six quarterback hits -- while playing all 17 games for the third consecutive season.

Davis was one of the elite defensive tackles in the game. He ranked second amongst defensive tackles in total tackles (72) and secodn in batted passes (6). Davis was the first Eagles player in franchise history to earn NFC Defensive Player of the Week and NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in the same season.

One season was enough for the Eagles to give Davis a massive contract extension, solidifying his future on the defensive line for the next several years. Davis is also a leader in the locker room, and one of the most well-respected players in the organization.

Last season boosted the draft grade up for Davis. The Eagles made a good selection.

2nd round: Cam Jurgens

Grade: A-

Jurgens was selected to be the heir apparent to Jason Kelce, a pick Kelce endorced prior to the Eagles selecting him. The Eagles picked Jergens with the future in mind, and the development paid off.

In two seasons Jurgens has been a starter, he's made two Pro Bowls. Jurgens even battled a lingering back injury to be available in the Super Bowl and fought through the pain to play 16 games last year.

Jurgens didn't allow a sack and just eight pressures last season despite teh back injury, a 1.8% pressure rate allowed per dropback. His 2025 season was better than 2024 (when he allowed four sacks and had a 3.9% pressure rate allowed per dropback).

The Eagles already gave Jurgens a contract extension and he's one of the top centers in the game. There's more to come from Jurgens.

3rd round: Nakobe Dean

Grade: B+

Dean signed a massive contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, a product of being a good linebacker with the Eagles. He would have been even better if it wasn't for the numerous injuries that sidelined him during his four years in Philadelphia.

His breakout year came in 2024, when Dean finished with 128 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and an interception. Dean and Zack Baun formed one of the best linebacker duos in the NFL, but a torn patella tendon in the playoffs kept him out of Super Bowl LIX -- and the start of the 2025 season.

Dean is a very good player when healthy, as evidenced by his 55 tackles and 4.0 sacks in 10 games last season. A pectoral injury, foot injury, and torn patella tendon have lingered him, which is partly the Eagles why the Eagles drafted Jihaad Campbell last year and moved on from Dean.

The Eagles had to prepare for life after Dean, or else he would still be in Philadelphia. They still made a good selection with Dean.

6th round: Kyron Johnson

Grade: D

Johnson only spent one year with the Eagles, playing 16 games and having eight tackles. He played 63% of the snaps on special teams and also played a majority of special teams snaps with the Steelers.

Johnson has bounced around the league. He didn't play in 2025 due to an injury.

6th round: Grant Calcaterra

Grade: C-

Give Calcaterra credit for sticking around for the duration of his rookie contract, and for getting a secodn deal by the Eagles (even if it's only for one year).

Calcaterra elevated himself into the TE2 role, having 494 yards and two touchdowns in his four seasons. His best season came in 2024, when he had 24 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown.

Even with the low grade, hard to expect much regarding a sixth-round pick. Having four years in the league is nothing to scoff at.