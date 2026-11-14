3 Eagles Who Should Barely See the Field After the Bye Week

The Eagles have proven that things change on a dime in the NFL. Philadelphia entered the season with Super Bowl hopes, but enters its bye week with the worst record in the NFC (2-7). A team that has been focused on hoisting the Lombardi Trophy now needs to shift toward planning for the future.

There's been a lot of new faces wearing midnight green. That'll happen when the starting quarterback goes down, a Pro Bowl offensive lineman retires, and a star defensive tackle is traded. The Eagles have an opportunity to retool by focusing on youth and development over the final eight games.

Eagles Who Should Barely See the Field After Bye Week

That means decreasing their reliance on short-term veterans. Here's a look at three Eagles who stick out.

1. Arnold Ebiketie, DE

The Eagles had agreed to trade defensive end Arnold Ebiketie to the Bengals in exchange for a sixth-round pick. That was until Cincinnati backed out when they determined the deal would result in a lost compensatory pick. Ebiketie will remain in Philly before entering free agency at the end of the season.

The fact that the Eagles were ready to part ways with Ebiketie shows he doesn't fit into their 2027 plans. The 27-year-old has failed to make much of an impact, posting 25 tackles and two quarterback hits in nine games (48% of the defensive snaps and 37% of the special teams snaps).

Shrinking Ebiketie's role in the defensive end rotation would allow rookie Keyshawn James-Newby to play increased snaps. The seventh-round pick flashed with two pressures in 20 pass-rush snaps in Week 6. James-Newby's 9.0 sacks with New Mexico in 2025 led the Mountain West Conference.

2. Kenny Moore II, CB

Cornerback Kenny Moore II was not expected to take on a major role in Philly's secondary when he was signed in September. That was before Michael Carter II's abdominal injury. Moore has stepped in at safety as of late, playing at least 48% of the defensive snaps in four of the Eagles' past five games.

The increase in snaps was simply injury-fueled, though. Moore has struggled in pass coverage, allowing a 158.7 passer rating when targeted. The former Pro Bowler was picked on for an eight-yard touchdown, a 30-yard completion, and a 20-yard completion during a Week 8 loss to Washington.

Moore is 31 and playing on a one-year deal. He should stay on the sideline once Carter returns. The second half of the season is also a chance for the Eagles to see what rookie safety Cole Wisniewski can add to the mix. The sixth-round pick has been a hard-hitting tackler on special teams.

3. Tanner McKee, QB

The Eagles didn't even wait until the bye week to bench quarterback Tanner McKee in favor of Joe Milton, who had been in Philly for less than a month. This comes after Andy Dalton beat McKee for the backup QB spot in training camp. The franchise clearly doesn't view McKee as a long-term option.

It's a harsh reality for someone who has been on the roster since 2023. McKee was inconsistent in his three starts this campaign, completing 72 of his 114 passes (63.2%) for 638 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. The Eagles averaged a disappointing 15.0 points across those three contests.

"The Eagles benched Tanner McKee way too soon!"



They went with Joe Milton for reasons like this. He's a dynamic athlete and behind this OL, this type of escapability is needed.



This led to the Eagles third first quarter TD of the season.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/QV2BR5wiaw — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) November 8, 2026

The final eight games of the season should be treated as a tryout for Milton to earn a roster spot in 2027. If he plays well, he could be Jalen Hurts's backup. If he plays poorly, the Eagles could cut bait. It'll be up to Philly's coaching staff to make the most of Milton's strong arm and scrambling abilities.

Get Eagles On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.