Projecting Eagles 53-Man Roster Before Mandatory Minicamp: Is A Spot For Uar Bernard On Hold?

The final week of spring workouts is here, as the Philadelphia Eagles embark on two days of mandatory minicamp before breaking for the summer.

Phase III of minicamp concludes with these final two days, where everyone on the 90-man roster must be present. We'll get a good look at the depth chart over the next two days, and where players stand heading into the summer.

As the roster battles take center stage, who's going to make the 53-man roster? There already has been a post-draft 53-man roster and a pre-OTAs 53-man roster, so this is our third roster projection of the offseason.

Again, this will change several times as the summer rolls along.

Quarterback (3): Jalen Hurts, Andy Dalton, Cole Payton

Tanner McKee is on the 53-man roster, but this is under the assumption that he will be traded at some point this summer. McKee is the QB2 until he isn't, yet Andy Dalton taking the majority of the QB2 reps in the two open OTA practices to the media is significant.

The Eagles appear to be grooming Dalton for the QB2 role. They aren't keeping four quarterbacks on this roster at the end of the day.

Running back (3): Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley

This is a big summer for Shipley, as the Eagles signed Elijah Mitchell last week to compete for the RB3 job. Dameon Pierce can also return kicks and is in the competition for the job as well, maybe even a bigger threat for the RB3 job than Mitchell.

Hard to see the Eagles keeping four running backs on this roster like they did last year.

Wide receiver (6): DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, Darius Cooper, Johnny Wilson

The top four spots for WR are set with Smith, Lemon, Wicks, and Brown. The battle for WR5 will be interesting between Cooper, Johnny Wilson, Britain Covey, and Elijah Moore.

James Proche II is at minicamp on a tryout basis and could be an interesting addition to this group. Cooper is a player the Eagles like and is on an undrafted free agent salary, so he has a good chance to make this roster.

If Wilson has a good summer, he'll make this team as a blocking receiver. The WR5 and WR6 spots are wide open.

Tight end (4): Dallas Goedert, Eli Stowers, Johnny Mundt, Stone Smartt

The Packers had four tight ends in Green Bay under Sean Mannion, so we'll remain with four here as well. Smartt still has the edge over Dae'Quan Wright, who has had an impressive minicamp.

Grant Calcaterra is the odd man out here, as he'll need to have a better summer than what he's shown this spring. Cameron Latu can play fullback, so don't count him out.

Offensive line (10): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson, Markel Bell, Micah Morris, Drew Kendall, Myles Hinton

Let's stick with there 10 until training camp plays itself out, although things can change in mandatory minicamp. The Eagles may still sign someone in free agency here as well.

Fred Johnson is batting Markel Bell for the No. 3 tackle job, so his roster spot is on watch. Myles Hinton was moved inside to guard, but can also play tackle. Willie Lampkin is currently the second team left guard -- at least in the voluntary OTAs.



Let's see what the Eagles do at guard as the summer progresses.

Pass rusher (5): Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, Arnold Ebiketie, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Until Brandon Graham is officially back on the roster, Tyron-Shoyinka remains.

The Eagles are very deep with the top four pass rushers and could go with six of them if Graham comes back. There's nothing wrong with having Tyron-Shoyinka on this roster.

Defensive tackle (6): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Byron Young, Uar Bernard

This is the deepest position on the roster, one which the Eagles can afford to stash Bernard and develop him. There is expected to be a roster spot for Bernard.

Robinson is under the microscope this summer, as Young deserves to make this team based on his performance last year. Gabe Hall can play too and should be on a 53-man roster somewhere.

Don't count out Zion Wilson as someone to battle for a roster spot based on his UDFA salary. Wilson may have a designated spot on the practice squad regardless.

Off-ball linebacker (4): Zach Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Smael Mondon

No changes here as the Eagles have three players that can start at off-ball linebacker. Trotter Jr. has been very good filling in for Campbell as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

Mondon will need to show more this summer, but he should have a spot over Chance Campbell for now.

Cornerback (5): Quinton Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Tariq Woolen, Kelee Ringo, Jonathan Jones﻿

The Eagles have five cornerbacks instead of six, as Michael Carter II could make this team as a safety (which would be the sixth cornerback). Ringo makes this team because of his special teams ability and Jones can play inside and outside.

Keep an eye on Kapena Gushiken here. he can play the slot and safety and is a good special teams player. The UDFA offers position versatility.

Safety (4): Andrew Mukuba, Marcus Epps, Michael Carter II, Cole Wisniewski

This position is expected to be upgraded at some point this summer, as safety can look completely different come September.

Epps is the front runner to start next to Mukuba, while the Eagles also like Carter and his position versatility. This is the same situation as Gushiken. J.T. Gray and Maximus Pulley also have a shot to make this team.

Special Teams (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rocco Underwood

Chalk. No long snapper has been signed yet, so Underwood is the guy until there's competition.