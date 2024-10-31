Falcon Report

Dallas Cowboys 'D' Battling Multiple Injuries ahead of Atlanta Falcons Tilt

Several of the Dallas Cowboys defensive stars were out of practice again on Thursday ahead of their trip to face the Atlanta Falcons.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs did not participate in Thursday's practice ahead of Atlanta Falcons game.
The Dallas Cowboys have released their Thursday practice injury report ahead of Sunday's “must-win” game vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

Eager to respond after another heartbreaking primetime loss to historic rival San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys activated All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland from injured reserve Wednesday. The most notable names from Thursday’s publication to not feel good about if you are Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys? 

If he were to miss Sunday's contest, it would be Parsons’s fourth-straight game with his high ankle sprain. The Cowboys of all people will not rush any of these players. "We're not going to put him out there until he's ready to go," Head Coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday concerning Bland.

  • Kicker Brandon Aubrey was upgraded from a DNP to FULL (Jury Duty)
  • DT Linval Joseph was upgraded from a DNP to LIMITED (Back)
  • All-Pro RG Zack Martin was upgraded from a DNP to LIMITED (Shoulder)

Martin may be having a down year thus far compared to the peaks of his career (16 pressures - 93rd in the NFL amongst Guards - and 2 sacks allowed through 7 games), but that’s still 7x All-Pro and NFL 2010’s All-Decade Team Zack Martin we are talking about. He’s getting a gold jacket he didn’t pay for himself.

Flip the line of scrimmage, a thin Cowboys defensive interior  needs Linval Joseph, particularly as horrible as 2023-1st-Round pick Mazi Smith is playing at nose tackle. Lastly, shoutout to the kicker of all positions making you go “How did the kicker get hurt?,” meanwhile Aubrey’s in Jury Duty. 

The Falcons (5-3) and Cowboys (3-4) kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

