Cowboys make decision on DaRon Bland ahead of Week 9
Daron Bland has been one of the top ball hawks in the NFL since being selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The fifth-round pick from Fresno State had five interceptions as a rookie and nine in year two. He returned five of those in 2023 for touchdowns.
This year, Dallas has yet to see Bland on the field due to a foot injury. He was placed on the IR prior to Week 1 and had his 21-day practice window begin ahead of Week 6. That left Wednesday, Oct. 30 as the final day to decide if he would go to the active roster or back to the IR.
MORE: Cowboys predicted to land superstar running back in offseason
According to Ed Werder, the news is good surrounding Bland as the team is expected to activate their star cornerback.
There’s no word yet on his availability for Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons but his return would give them a huge boost.
Dallas has struggled in the turnover department this season, heading into the weekend with a minus-eight ratio. Adding Bland could help close that gap.
