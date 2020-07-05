Many organizations and individuals around the world responded to the tragic death of George Floyd in overwhelming positive ways. Many Atlanta Falcons such as Matt Ryan, Dan Quinn, and Thomas Dimitroff made statements and did actionable things to show their support for the Atlanta community. Here is a list of all the things we covered that persons did here at the Falcon Report.

Report: Matt Ryan to donate $500K as part of a $2 million GoFundMe campaign towards advancing black lives in the Atlanta community

Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff and other Atlanta Falcons attend peaceful Atlanta protest Sunday afternoon

While many say 'Black Lives Matter,' Matt Ryan shows as much with $500K in GoFundMe campaign

Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff speak about attending peaceful Atlanta protest

In Midst Of Crisis, Atlanta Falcons Safety Ricardo Allen Remembers Lessons From Selma March

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 19: People Need To Put Some Respect on Matt Ryan's Name

Matt Ryan reacts to huge anonymous donation, GoFundMe now holds $1.1 Million

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means writes impassioned letter

COMMENTARY: Matt Ryan more transparent than ever

Regarding The National Anthem, Atlanta Falcons Will Kneel (Or Stand) Appropriately

Dan Quinn Says He Will Support Players in Protests, Kneeling or Not

In His Latest Social Media Post, Matt Ryan says "Atlanta, I see you, I hear you"

Giving Jamon Brown His Flowers

