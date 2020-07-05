Falcon Report
The Atlanta Falcons Have Recently Made Significant Contributions To The Black Lives Matter Movement

Christopher Smitherman II

Many organizations and individuals around the world responded to the tragic death of George Floyd in overwhelming positive ways. Many Atlanta Falcons such as Matt Ryan, Dan Quinn, and Thomas Dimitroff made statements and did actionable things to show their support for the Atlanta community. Here is a list of all the things we covered that persons did here at the Falcon Report. 

Report: Matt Ryan to donate $500K as part of a $2 million GoFundMe campaign towards advancing black lives in the Atlanta community

Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff and other Atlanta Falcons attend peaceful Atlanta protest Sunday afternoon

While many say 'Black Lives Matter,' Matt Ryan shows as much with $500K in GoFundMe campaign

Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff speak about attending peaceful Atlanta protest

In Midst Of Crisis, Atlanta Falcons Safety Ricardo Allen Remembers Lessons From Selma March

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 19: People Need To Put Some Respect on Matt Ryan's Name

Matt Ryan reacts to huge anonymous donation, GoFundMe now holds $1.1 Million

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means writes impassioned letter

COMMENTARY: Matt Ryan more transparent than ever

Regarding The National Anthem, Atlanta Falcons Will Kneel (Or Stand) Appropriately

Dan Quinn Says He Will Support Players in Protests, Kneeling or Not

In His Latest Social Media Post, Matt Ryan says "Atlanta, I see you, I hear you"

Giving Jamon Brown His Flowers

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Updates 7-4

Here's what you may have missed on the Falcon Report since Wednesday July 1st, 2020!

Christopher Smitherman II

NFL Slashes Two Preseason Games

NFL is considering reducing half, if not all Preseason games

William B. Carver

Julio puts up 300 yards against the Panthers

Julio Jones showed us early in 2016 why he's the best wide receiver in the league.

Malik Brown

Todd Gurley Wishes To Join The Simpsons Cast DOH!

The newest Atlanta Falcons running back wants to be in one of America's longest-running animated series.

Rashad Milligan

Michael Vick almost chose baseball over football

After Michael Vick turned 40 last week, The Falcon Report is looking back on his life. This is one of his weirder moments. Did you know the Atlanta Falcons' great almost played baseball instead of football?

Chris Vinel

Saving The Falcons: Tom Brady Is Already Trying To Cheat The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Into The NFL Elite

Tom Brady has spent less than four months with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it hasn't mattered. He resembles the same guy who bent NFL rules over the past two decades like crazy with the New England Patriots.

Terence Moore

by

My Dick Hertz

REPORT: The NFL will trim training camp rosters

The NFL is reportedly making another coronavirus-related change.

Chris Vinel

Who Is The Biggest Threat To The Falcons In The NFC South?

The Falcons have an improved team, but they still have to go through their division first. Who's their biggest threat?

Malik Brown

Falcons rookie Marlon Davidson is set to make an immediate impact

Former Auburn Tiger and current Atlanta Falcons rookie Marlon Davidson is set to come in and make an impact right away

Christian Crittenden

BLITZ ZONE: Matt Ryan Is THE BEST Quarterback In The NFC South

Is Matt Ryan the greatest quarterback in the NFC South? Find out on BLITZ ZONE: Falcons Nest!

Christopher Smitherman II