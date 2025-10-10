Falcon Report

Atlanta Falcons' Special Teams aren't so Special in Latest Ranking

From hidden yardage to missed points on kicks, the Atlanta Falcons' special teams are one of the worst units in the NFL through Week 5.

Scott Kennedy

Atlanta Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams was originally hired by then head coach Arthur Smith in 2021.
While the Atlanta Falcons have made great strides on defense through the first five weeks of the season, but the special teams troubles continue to be a source of frustration.

Bill Huber of Packers On SI's compiled rankings across various special teams metrics to compile a ranking. The Falcons come in tied for  31st, basically dead last.

The rankings take into account five key aspects of special teams:

Net Punting: 26th
FG Percentage: 25th
Opp. Punting: 31st
KO Return: 32nd
KO Coverage: 12

NFL Special Teams Rankings Through Week 5
The Falcons season got started with a missed kick from Younghoe Koo that could have forced overtime against the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but their problems go far beyond that botched late kick.

Through With Koo

Atlanta provided former kicker Younghoe Koo far too much grace and latitude after he made a league-leading 37 field goals in 2020. The organization saw the kicker's accuracy diminish over the next 66 games. Koo's kicking accuracy percentage plummeted from 94.9 in 2020 to a respectable 86.5 in 2022 and 2023, to an unacceptable 73.5 last season.

Like Kirk Cousins, Koo tried to battle through an injury last season that ultimately hurt the team. He went 10/17 (58.8%) in the Falcons’ 3-5 stretch from Week 7 to Week 15.

It’s not a coincidence that both Koo and Cousins were removed from the lineup the same week as the Falcons watched a 6-3 record turn to 8-9.

The Falcons brought in competition for Koo during training camp, but it was in the form of international player Lenny Kr,ieg who had never kicked in the NFL. Koo won the job and began the season as the Falcons’ starting kicker.  

Fast forward to the season opener, and a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With under a minute remaining, the offense drove the ball to Tampa's 26-yard line. Lining up for a 44-yard attempt, Koo pushed the ball wide right. The Buccaneers took a knee, winning the game 23-20.

The Falcons replaced Koo with Parker Romo who was a perfect 5/5 indoors against the Minnesota Vikings in his debut, but then promptly missed his only two attempts in the 30-0 debacle in Carolina.

Long-time Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo was released after Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season.
Jamal Agnew

When the Falcons signed the former All-Pro return specialist to a one-year deal worth $2,5 million, they envisioned a dynamic talent who would grant them improved field position and potentially take a kick the distance.

However, they currently employ a player who has been unable to regularly see the field. He missed most of training camp and has only appeared in two games this season. He has just two punt returns and five kick returns in the Falcons’first fourr games. He’s not on the injury report this week against the Buffalo Bills, and the Falcons hope he can inject some life into the league’s worst kick return unit.

Marquice Williams

While the name may not ring a bell, the atrocious special teams performances over the last couple of seasons should raise alarms. Williams, a holdover from the Arthur Smith regime, helms a special teams unit that cannot make kicks, gain adequate return yardage, or cover kicks. Yet, he flies under the radar.

Additionally, the group’s woes did not begin this fall. Last year, Atlanta ranked tied for 31st in punt returns against (13.9), 24th in yards per kick return (26.4), 19th in yards per punt return yards 9.5), and 31st field goal percentage.

Overview

While Atlanta improved massively on defense, the statistics show that the special teams could ultimately serve as their undoing. It goes beyond the erratic kicking game that has left points on the field and changed the way the Falcons’ offense has had to play inside plus territory. Too often, the unit either fails to gain substantial yards on returns or surrenders too many to opponents.

How long should the team wait to address an issue that could haunt them?

