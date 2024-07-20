Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Preview: Where's Pass Rush Coming From?
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons' pass rush took a noticeable step forward in 2023, finishing with more sacks - 42 - than the previous two years combined.
But many key figures from that unit are gone, from defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen (accepted same position with the Jacksonville Jaguars) to co-sack leaders Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree, who had 6.5 apiece and signed elsewhere in free agency.
Now led by new head coach Raheem Morris and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake, the Falcons are transitioning to a 3-4 base defense, meaning different responsibilities and personnel groupings.
There are also several new faces on the roster, including four draftees - second-round defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, third-round edge rusher Bralen Trice, fourth-round defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus and sixth-round defensive tackle Zion Logue - and veterans like former Washington Commanders defensive end James Smith-Williams.
With an extensive track record of pass rushing struggles and plenty of uncertainty surrounding this year's group, the Falcons have lots to answer in camp - and prior to Atlanta's voyage to training camp on July 24, Falcons on SI is previewing each position group. Click the link to read previews on the quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and tight ends.
Here's what to know about the Falcons' defensive line and edge groups entering 2024 ...
Two-Deep Depth Chart
Defensive end: Zach Harrison, James Smith-Williams
Defensive tackle: Grady Jarrett, Ta'Quon Graham
Defensive tackle: David Onyemata, Ruke Orhorhoro
Outside linebacker: Arnold Ebiketie, Bralen Trice
Outside linebacker: Lorenzo Carter, Bradlee Anae
Others likely to make the roster: Defensive lineman Kentavius Street, defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, defensive tackle Zion Logue,
Biggest Questions
1. Can Ebiketie, Harrison keep ascending?
A second-round pick in 2022, Ebiketie turned a flash-filled rookie season into a second-year leap. He finished third on the team with six sacks and 12 quarterback hits last season while logging 28 pressures and 17 hurries across 175 pass rushing snaps, giving him a 10.2% pressure rate.
Now, the 6-foot-3, 256-pound Ebiketie is in line to be the Falcons' top edge presence. His arrow has long been pointing up, but if he can become a double-digit sack contributor, Atlanta's pass rush unlocks new potential.
The same is true for Harrison, a third-round selection in 2023 who came on strong as a rookie. Over his final three games, Harrison had four tackles for loss and a trio of sacks, highlighting the potential he showed in spurts over four years at Ohio State.
Harrison played at several different spots on Atlanta's defensive line during OTAs and minicamp, though his most natural spot is as a 3-4 defensive end who can kick inside when needed. He's spent considerable time with Lake and defensive line coach Jay Rodgers throughout the summer and has made a fan out of both of them.
But for Atlanta's pass rush to carry the momentum it created last season, such glimpses - from both Ebiketie and Harrison - need to become more of the norm.
2. How much do the rookies contribute?
The Falcons were frequently pegged to select a pass rusher with the No. 8 overall pick in April's draft but opted for quarterback Michael Penix Jr. instead. But with its next three picks, Atlanta added a trio of players to its defensive front and tacked on a fourth shortly thereafter.
Morris, who was hired as Atlanta's head coach Jan. 25, is coming off a season as the Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator in which two third-round rookies - defensive tackle Kobie Turner (nine) and outside linebacker Byron Young (eight) - combined for 17 sacks.
As such, there's intrigue surrounding how much Orhorhoro, Trice, Dorlus and Logue impact the Falcons this fall. All four saw time with the first- and second-string defense at various points in the summer, though only Orhorhoro did so consistently. The other three were much rarer.
Nevertheless, track record of success exists. Across Division I, Trice and Dorlus ranked No. 1 and No 15 in quarterback hurries with 53 and 35, respectively. Orhorhoro twice earned All-ACC honors. Logue played in 50 games across five seasons at Georgia.
After the draft, Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot said they were excited by the length and versatility they added to the defensive line. They're hoping production follows - and camp will help determine how quickly opportunity comes to provide it.
3. What can Jarrett and Onyemata do with a full season together?
The Falcons spent several years trying to get Jarrett a running mate on the interior of the defensive line, and when they finally did so by signing Onyemata last spring, they only saw eight games of the final product.
Jarrett, who missed only two games from 2016-22, suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 last season and missed the remainder of the year. He had 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits to his name at the time of his injury.
Onyemata battled several injuries of his own but still played and started 14 games, collecting four sacks, six tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits, which ranked second on the team behind Campbell.
Jarrett spent minicamp working on a side field while rehabbing his knee. Onyemata scarcely participated throughout OTAs and minicamp. But both players are expected to be fully healthy by Week 1 and should be active during training camp.
On a defense littered with questions on the edge, Jarrett and Onyemata give the Falcons two definitive answers inside. If they're able to play a full season together, the fruit of the results could be eight years and three coaching staffs in the making.
Extracurriculars
One of the more underrated player-related roster questions facing the Falcons entering camp centers around third-year outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone, who played only two defensive snaps last season.
During Atlanta's last on-field practice of minicamp, Malone worked on the field encompassing the third- and fourth-string defense. The 2022 third-round pick has struggled finding a consistent role defensively and appears to be firmly on the roster bubble - how his preseason unfolds will be crucial for his long-term future.
Nose tackle Eddie Goldman has experienced a dramatic past two years with the Falcons despite not playing a snap - he retired before training camp in 2022, but returned in 2023, only to be placed on the exempt/left squad list in late July.
But Goldman was an active participant during OTAs and minicamp, and at 6-foot-3, 325 pounds, he's the heaviest player on Atlanta's defense. Goldman hasn't played a competitive snap since 2021, but Goldman's role and productivity in camp is something to monitor.
One final thought at edge, Morris seemed high on Anae after the Falcons signed him post-tryout May 10, and Anae spent several sessions working with Atlanta's second-team defense. The former Dallas Cowboy and New York Jet is an underrated roster candidate entering the late summer.
The Falcons will hold two open practices this fall, one July 27 and the other Aug. 2. Additional information on time, location and tickets are available HERE. For Atlanta's training camp schedule, click HERE.