Skip to main content

Falcons LB Corps: Worst in The NFL?

What's the outlook on the middle of Atlanta's defense?

Last season, the Atlanta Falcons' linebackers were the most productive position group on the team, with Foye Oluokun leading the entire NFL in tackles with 192, and Deion Jones racking up a stout 137.

However, Oluokun is off to Jacksonville, and Jones appears to be on his way out, as well. As a result, the Falcons added several linebackers this off-season, including free agents Rashaan Evans and Nick Kwiatkoski, and second-round draft pick Troy Andersen.

According to PFF, general manager Terry Fontenot's efforts aren't enough, as the Falcons' linebacker group was ranked as the worst in the league.

After looking like he might be the next great linebacker earlier in his career, Deion Jones‘ play has fallen off a cliff. He might not even start this season. Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker are solid players, though, and the team will hope that rookie Troy Andersen can make an early impact. - PFF's Seth Galina

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Bradley Pinion
Play

Falcons Sign Former Bucs Punter: Details

Follow along with Falcon Report for up-to-date news on the NFL firings and hirings

By Falcon Report Staff17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Kyle Pitts
Play

Fantastic Falcons: 3 MVP Candidates for Atlanta

Atlanta has high expectations for these three entering the season.

By Daniel Flick17 hours ago
17 hours ago
USATSI_18360203
Play

Could Rookie Arnold Ebiketie Lead Falcons in Sacks?

These three players like we have the best shot to lead the Falcons in sacks come 2022

By Cole ThompsonJun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022

Evans' best professional season came in 2019, his final year with current Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees when the two were in Tennessee. The 26-year-old racked up 111 tackles, nine tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks.

Walker has 80 tackles in 33 games (eight starts) across the past two seasons, though he hasn't been given a consistent opportunity to prove himself. At 6-3, 230 pounds, Walker has proven playmaking ability, shown by his 66-yard pick-six last season against Carolina.

Andersen was one of the best size-speed prospects in the 2022 draft class, as he ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at 6-3, 243 pounds. The Falcons like Andersen's football intelligence, as he played on both sides of the ball at Montana State.

A name to remember from the group is undrafted rookie Nate Landman, who had a highly productive college career at Colorado and performed well at OTAs.

For the Falcons to improve on their 7-10 record a year ago, they'll need a high level of play from the middle of their defense. Faced with potentially replacing over 300 tackles from last season is a tall task, but with Fontenot bringing in pieces that better fit Pees' defense, Atlanta's outlook at the position is brighter than its 32nd overall ranking indicates.

Bradley Pinion
News

Falcons Sign Former Bucs Punter: Details

By Falcon Report Staff17 hours ago
Kyle Pitts
News

Fantastic Falcons: 3 MVP Candidates for Atlanta

By Daniel Flick17 hours ago
USATSI_18360203
News

Could Rookie Arnold Ebiketie Lead Falcons in Sacks?

By Cole ThompsonJun 30, 2022
mccarron atl
News

Falcons Ex QB A.J. McCarron Eyes NFL Return: Could Atlanta Re-Sign?

By Jeremy BrenerJun 29, 2022
Avery Williams Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons RB Avery Williams Shares Thoughts on Position Switch

By Ethan HurwitzJun 29, 2022
Matt Ryan Marcus Mariota
News

Ranking the Falcons' Top 3 Offseason Moves

By Daniel FlickJun 29, 2022
drake london
News

Can Falcons WR Drake London Make 'All-Rookie' Team?

By Jeremy BrenerJun 28, 2022
Tyler Allgeier
News

Fantasy Football: Why You Need to Draft Falcons Rookie RB Tyler Allgeier

By Jeremy BrenerJun 28, 2022