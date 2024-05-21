Inside Falcons OTAs: 3 Takeaways from Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr. and Standouts
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons completed their fifth OTA practice Tuesday, which marked the second session open for reporters to watch.
OTAs are voluntary, but Atlanta's received strong attendance thus far. Most not present are still in the building but dealing with injuries, including defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 last year, and running back Bijan Robinson, who's battling an ankle ailment.
The Falcons were without a handful of others Tuesday, including receiver Rondale Moore (undisclosed) and cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring tightness). Falcons head coach Raheem Morris specifically said Terrell's absence was precautionary.
As for those on the field, the near-two-hour session was littered with activity. Here are three takeaways ...
Kirk Cousins Impresses
Quarterback has been the theme of the Falcons' offseason, which isn't necessarily a stark difference from the last-two offseasons, but veteran signal caller Kirk Cousins has only fanned the flames of excitement surrounding his arrival.
Those inside the building, be it coaches or teammates, have raved about Cousins's leadership and ball placement, and he continues to prove why on the field.
The Falcons Podcast: Watch | Spotify | Apple Pods
His accuracy and anticipation on throws is noticeable. From afar, his understanding of the offense looks far greater than one would expect after just-two months with the playbook. There's no hesitation from him in seven-on-sevens or full-team periods.
Cousins had a few eye-opening throws during competitive periods Tuesday, including a wheel route to running back Carlos Washington Jr. down the left sideline that was threaded between two defenders and an out-and-up pass to tight end Kyle Pitts on the right sideline that was placed as well as it could've been.
The 35-year-old Cousins carries a vocal presence, seemingly as much in a fun tone as business-centered. And with the track record he brings and confidence he's inspired in those around him, it's not difficult to see why.
Michael Penix Jr.'s highs and lows continue
The Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal, yet he may not be the quarterback with the most attention on his shoulders in camp. Michael Penix Jr., taken No. 8 overall in April's draft, has been a national headline since the moment commissioner Roger Goodell read his name off the card on draft night.
In the three open practice sessions that have taken place in Penix's first two weeks, he's shown much of the same traits - a big left arm, flashes of brilliance, and some pretty severe overthrows. High has been the most common miss for Penix, though he threw a handful of passes behind receivers Tuesday.
Penix launched a deep pass to sixth-round receiver Casey Washington that fell quite short, but he had several others in the intermediate range that left his hand with considerable heat and anticipation for the wideout's positioning.
Now eight practices into his Falcons career, Penix has oft shown the physical tools that instilled belief in the Falcons he can be the long-term answer under center. He's also provided several reminders of why Cousins is the starter.
The discrepancy between Cousins and Penix is as one would expect between a four-time Pro Bowler and rookie less than a month after draft day - and that's just fine. Penix's start has been encouraging but not without flaws, and for the middle of May, that's nothing out of the ordinary.
Standouts, Extracurriculars
Penix and Washington started their relationship May 9, the night before rookie minicamp. Their chemistry looks like they've been together much longer. Washington has impressed each day, particularly with his length and hand strength.
Washington, who played collegiately at Illinois, has been frequently targeted - and often effective - in competitive periods. With running back Jase McClellan still out with an undisclosed pre-draft injury, Washington is the Falcons' highest-drafted weapon, and he looks capable of outplaying his No. 187 overall draft slot.
Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, who's signed with the Falcons each of the past two offseasons before returning to retirement, is every bit of the 6-3, 325 pounds he's listed. He's wide-bodied and made a few plays against the run, though it's important to note there are no pads involved at this stage of the summer.
With Terrell out, the Falcons' starting cornerbacks were Clark Phillips III, Dee Alford and Mike Hughes. Natrone Brooks also saw some snaps. Antonio Hamilton Sr., who Morris previously mentioned as a solid piece at corner, wasn't present at practice.
Pitts and receiver Drake London are loose and appear to be enjoying life with Cousins and Morris, who noted before practice how much he's particularly enjoyed coaching Pitts.
Moore, perhaps the favorite to be Atlanta's starting slot receiver, didn't participate Tuesday. In his place, Ray-Ray McCloud filled the third wideout spot after London and Darnell Mooney in walkthroughs.
After Pitts, the next two tight ends up in the rotation were Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley.
The Falcons will return to practice Thursday, their final session for 10 days before returning June 3.