Falcons Projected to Pair Safety Jessie Bates With 'High' IQ Playmaker
A lot of NFL mock drafts have predicted the Atlanta Falcons to address edge rusher with their first ever Georgia Bulldogs selection in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
It makes a lot of sense for the Falcons to do that. But the team could still target a Georgia prospect and address a different position in the first round.
Pro Football Focus' John Kosko projected the Falcons to do just that with the pick of Bulldogs safety Malaki Starks at No. 15 overall.
"The Falcons have Jesse Bates III secured on a big contract and need a playmaker to pair with him," Kosko wrote. "Starks isn’t going to 'wow' you with elite athleticism, but he plays the game at a high level with his IQ, versatility, ball skills and instincts."
Kosko had the Falcons selecting Starks despite the fact Georgia edge rushers Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker were still on the board at No. 15 in his mock. Edge rushers James Pearce Jr. of Tennessee and Marshall's Mike Green were also still available at No. 15 when Kosko slotted Starks to the Falcons.
Williams, Walker, Pearce and Green have all been popular choices for the Falcons in NFL mock drafts over the past couple months.
Not that Starks wouldn't also address a need. The Falcons finished 23rd in pass defense and 31st in passing touchdowns allowed in 2024. Adding any talent to the secondary would be a wise move for the Falcons.
At Georgia, Starks posted 77 combined tackles with three pass defenses and an interception in 14 games last season. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah ranked Starks at No. 25 on his latest 2025 NFL Draft big board on March 6.
"Starks split his time between nickelback and safety in the Bulldogs' defense," Jeremiah wrote. "When he was in the slot, he showed quick feet with the ability to flip his hips and mirror underneath.
"Overall, Starks didn’t make as many plays this past season as he did in 2023, but he has the versatility to move around the field and provide a lot of value."
Starks rose nine spots on Jeremiah's big board from February.
Likely the best way for the Falcons to fix their pass defense is to add an edge rusher. A top edge defender will create more havoc, which will lead to fewer passing touchdowns and more takeaways for the Atlanta defense.
But Starks could do the same, and his versatility will be a big draw for a lot of teams picking in the second half of the first round.