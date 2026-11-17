The Atlanta Falcons’ defensive struggles have become increasingly difficult to overcome as the team’s offense continues to search for consistency.

Atlanta suffered its fourth consecutive loss on Sunday, falling 35-13 to the Kansas City Chiefs and dropping to 3-7 on the season. While the defense managed to produce several important stops early in the game, the Falcons ultimately struggled to contain Patrick Mahomes, who finished with 348 passing yards and five touchdown passes.

Following the loss, Falcons defensive lineman Gervon Dexter discussed the importance of complementary football and explained why the defense cannot afford to focus on the struggles happening on the other side of the ball.

“I don’t think none of the guys on defense is worried about what’s going on offense,” Dexter said. “I think we’re more so focused on if we do have to go back out there, get another stop, taking the ball away, getting turnovers and putting points on the board ourselves.”

The numbers illustrate the challenges Atlanta faced against Kansas City. The Chiefs finished with 461 total yards of offense, compared to 370 for the Falcons. Kansas City also scored five touchdowns through the air, consistently finding ways to capitalize on opportunities.

Still, it was a 7-3 game with 3:49 left in the first half when the Falcons had 1st and 10 at their own 19. Three plays later, the Falcons punted, their fifth three-and-out on six possessions in the first half. Kansas City got a quick score before half and took control of the game 14-3.

Dexter acknowledged that Atlanta’s defense had opportunities to keep Kansas City from taking control but emphasized that containing a quarterback like Mahomes requires consistent execution throughout all four quarters.

“Obviously he’s a good quarterback, so you can’t just do it for 30 minutes. You got to do it for the whole game,” Dexter explained.

The defensive lineman pointed to keeping Mahomes off the field and forcing longer down-and-distance situations as areas where Atlanta could have performed better.

Kansas City converted four of its 13 third down attempts, while the Falcons’ defense recorded seven punts. However, the Chiefs were particularly effective when reaching scoring territory, converting all three of their red zone opportunities into touchdowns.

That challenge becomes even more difficult when an offense struggles to sustain drives.

Atlanta converted just five of 16 third-down opportunities and finished with nine penalties for 65 yards. The Falcons also committed two turnovers, including an interception and a lost fumble, further limiting their opportunities to establish offensive momentum.

Another Falcons defender, Cameron Thomas, echoed Dexter’s comments about maintaining accountability rather than pointing fingers at another unit.

“If the offense is going three-and-out, then we got to make them go three-and-out,” Thomas said. “It just comes down to everybody staying together, and let’s keep fighting.”

Thomas’ comments reflect the mentality coming from Atlanta’s locker room entering the bye week. Players understand that neither side of the football can consistently carry the team without receiving support from the other.

The Falcons have seven games remaining to turn their season around, but their margin for error continues to shrink.

With the bye week providing an opportunity to evaluate their performance, Atlanta must find a way to establish more consistency offensively while allowing its defense to play with the support it needs.

The defense cannot control what happens on the offensive side of the ball. However, as Dexter made clear, Atlanta’s defenders must continue to find ways to make plays regardless of the circumstances.

For the Falcons to have any chance of salvaging their season, complementary football must become more than just a talking point.

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