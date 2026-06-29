Falcons Legends Have High Expectations for Team in 2026

Can the Atlanta Falcons be a sneaky good team in the 2026 season?

Former players who suited up in the Red and Black think Atlanta is on pace to win the NFC South and reemerge in the playoff picture to end the NFL’s second-longest eight-season playoff drought.

The Falcons’ last playoff appearance was in 2017-2018. The franchise’s most recent NFC South championship was 2016-2017, when it appeared in the Super Bowl.

“The Falcons are a team to look out for this season,” former Falcons cornerback Asante Samuel posted on his X/Twitter account. “Don’t be surprised if the Falcons win the NFC South.”

Former 14-year Falcons linebacker Jessie Tuggle has seen the Falcons fly their highest. The five-time Pro Bowler and four-time NFL tackles leader was second on the team with 85 total tackles during the Falcons’ first-ever Super Bowl appearance in the 1998-1999 season, his lone All-Pro nod.

As an Atlanta star himself, nicknamed ‘The Hammer,’ Tuggle knows firsthand what it takes for the Falcons to reemerge in the NFL spotlight.

The Falcons are spoiled with stars such as running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London, and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. Defensively, they have defensive end Jalon Walker, cornerback AJ Terrell, and safety Jessie Bates as the standouts.

“This team has enough star power to be very competitive in the NFC South and hopefully win it,” Tuggle, a Ring of Honor member, told the Falcons’ Friday Five podcast.

“This is a team that’s going to go out and compete. This is a team that’s going to go out and win. And I’m excited to come and be a fan, and sit there and watch it live. This is going to be a good year.”

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the one who stands out the most to Samuel.

The seventh-year Tagovailoa signed with Atlanta from the Miami Dolphins in March and is amidst a starting quarterback battle with third-year signal caller Michael Penix Jr.

The former Dolphins Pro Bowler often struggled with consistency. Nonetheless, the experienced quarterback has credentials as the league’s passing yards champion, holding the highest completion percentage, and was the passer rating leader during his six years in Miami.

“Tua Tagovailoa to the Falcons is a good fit,” Samuel also said when projecting Atlanta’s season.

Tuggle has had conversations with new Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski, who was hired after posting a 45-56 record leading the Cleveland Browns from 2020 to 2025 and winning two Coach of the Year honors.

The Falcons legend wants to see the city of Atlanta reinvigorated behind exciting football once the regular season starts Sept. 13 at the Aaron Rodgers-led Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I’m hoping the atmosphere comes again because I would love for the young coaching staff to experience that again,” Tuggle said.

“Talking to Stefanski, he called me and asked my opinion about things. I said, ‘We haven’t been to the playoffs since Matt Ryan. Get this team to the playoffs, the Atlanta fanbase is going to absolutely love you.’ And they will. They’re just waiting. They’re so hungry.”

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