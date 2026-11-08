Falcons’ Madrid Debacle Raises Bigger Questions About Season’s Future

Atlanta Falcons fans in the United States might as well have slept in for Sunday morning’s kickoff NFL Madrid game.

And for those who made the trip overseas, hopefully they ate enough churros to satisfy their sweet tooth.

Because the Falcons’ (3-6) performance was sour in their 34-17 Week 9 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals (6-2) at the Bernabéu. They’ve lost four of their last five.

“Frustrating, disappointing,” head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in the postgame press conference. “We have to be better. And I’m talking all of us.”

What actually went well for the Falcons? Maybe running back Bijan Robinson going for 100 yards on the ground and scoring the team’s first rushing touchdown since Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints.

Other than that, disaster.

Defensively, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, and company looked at Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. and the rest of the secondary like burnt toast. Chase went for 10 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown. Tee Higgins also added two scores.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. unlocked a new part of his game, rushing three times for 50 yards, but his overall outing was “eh.” He went 20-for-31 for 162 yards, threw a touchdown pass to tight end Charlie Woerner, and threw an interception to Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter.

If one thought Penix’s four-interception showing at Tampa Bay was just a one-off, Sunday proved that his hot streak is officially over until further notice.

As for Nick Folk, one of the most on-the-money kickers in recent years, he missed another field goal.

This time, a 38-yarder to snap his incredible streak of 107 consecutive field goals made from inside 40 yards. At 12-for-16 from the field goal range this season, the 19-year NFL veteran’s future in Atlanta may be up in the air.

“We know what happened out there on that field,” Penix recapped the game. “We go to the locker room after the game, and we knew that wasn’t who we want to be this season. And we have to put that on display if we want to win football games.”

And let’s not get started on the penalties: twelve flags to move the Falcons back 88 yards, nearly a football field’s worth of penalties.

The most significant one came in the fourth quarter, as the Falcons attempted a comeback.

Trailing 31-17 with 12 minutes left, the Falcons produced an impressive drive and were facing a crucial 3rd-and-2 from the Cincinnati 10-yard line. Penix’s pass fell incomplete, but tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. was called for holding. It put Atlanta in a 3rd-and-12 situation that they didn’t convert.

Then Folk trotted onto the field to miss what should have been a guaranteed three points.

“We’re just beating ourselves,” Penix said. “Too many penalties. Whenever we come out here and have 12 penalties between all units, it’s tough to win like that.”

The season is beginning to slip away. And the upcoming schedule is unrelenting: Kansas City Chiefs (Nov. 15), Minnesota Vikings (Nov. 29), Detroit Lions (Dec. 6).

Should Atlanta mail it in just nine games?

Top draft picks could help if so – cornerback, a consistent second wide receiver target, offensive line. Throw the quarterback in the mix as well if Penix can’t shake this slump he’s in.

“I’m not making any proclamations on our year right now,” Stefanski said. “I’m just focused on our performance today, which was not up to our standard. We had too many self-inflicted things today that are going to make it really hard to win against anyone.”

Sunday stings.

But look on the bright side.

Atlanta is still in the NFC South race, for what it’s worth.

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