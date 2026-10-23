Kyle Pitts Sr. Showing Why Atlanta Falcons Must Get Him More Involved

Kyle Pitts Sr.’s volatile usage in the Atlanta Falcons offense has been a recurring topic since the franchise invested the 2021 fourth overall NFL Draft pick in the tight end out of Florida.

“We want to get him the ball,” Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said of the 6-foot-6, 250-pound target. “He’s one of our best players on the team.”

Through six games, Pitts has 15 catches for 169 yards and three touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, he is also second in the NFL in yards after catch per reception, averaging 7.5

“I think he’s at his best when he has the ball in his hands in open space,” Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees discussed Pitts. “Kyle’s shown that throughout his entire career, he’s certainly shown that over the last few weeks. It’s our job to put him in a position to have those plays.”

He had his best game of the season as Atlanta turned to him when its offense was spiraling in its 31-23 loss to the Chicago Bears.

“For us to reach out full potential, he’s got to be a big part of that,” Rees said.

The Falcons’ potent rushing attack, led by Bijan Robinson, was neutralized, and the pass game wasn’t picking up much traction either.

Trailing 31-7, the Falcons attempted to make a fourth-quarter comeback.

The unit began finding a rhythm. Pitts was at the forefront, finishing with a team-high five receptions and two touchdowns on a 60-yard output.

“Just going out there and trying to play as fast as I can, and be an asset to this offense any way I can,” Pitts told reporters after the game. “And being there for Mike and the rest of this offense.

During the offseason, Atlanta made the 26-year-old Pitts the third-highest-paid NFL tight end, inking a three-year, $54 million extension with $36 million guaranteed.

However, his performance hasn’t matched his play at times. But it’s not all Pitts’ fault.

Through the first three weeks of the season, the opening two of those being quarterbacked by the now-cut Cooper Rush, Pitts had just three targets.

Since Week 4, Pitts’ opportunities have increased. He has 13 receptions on 16 targets.

And Penix wants to remind people that Atlanta’s pass attack isn’t a one-trick pony, “Drake London’s somewhere down there somewhere” type of attack.

“Whenever KP is open, I’m not just looking past him,” Penix said. “So that whole narrative is crazy, especially with him being the person I’ve spent the most time with since I’ve been here. So for people to say I don’t think about Kyle, I only think about Drake, it’s like this is somebody I was with every day in the offseason.”

The Falcons (2-4) next host the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers (6-0) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on FOX.

Atlanta looks for a statement that would end a two-game skid and keep them in striking distance of the NFC South divisional race.

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