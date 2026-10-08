Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. Scouts Ravens Defense Ahead of Week 5 Showdown

Michael Penix Jr. has helped transform the Atlanta Falcons offense since returning to the starting lineup, and his latest challenge will come against a Baltimore Ravens defense he believes has talent at every level.

The Falcons will host the Ravens on Sunday Night Football, with Penix preparing to face a Ravens team ranked 10th in the NFL in total defense, allowing 315.2 yards per game over four weeks.

Penix has been one of the biggest catalysts behind Atlanta's turnaround over the last two weeks. In his two starts, Penix has completed 33 of 45 passes for 479 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while posting a 113.1 passer rating.

The difference has been significant for Atlanta. The Falcons scored just 16 total points and produced 524 yards during the first two games of the season before Penix returned. In the two games since his return, Atlanta has scored 80 points and generated 918 total yards.

Now, Penix will have to keep that momentum going against Baltimore.

“They got some players. They got some ballplayers,” Penix said. “They're a really good team all around, but just talking defensively, I feel like they have guys everywhere.”

Penix believes the Ravens present a difficult matchup because of their depth across the defense.

“Their front is good, and they have backers that are good,” Penix said. “Their defensive backs are as good as, it's hard to find a weak point in their defense.”

Rather than focusing on one individual matchup, Penix emphasized the importance of Atlanta executing its game plan.

“But we’ve got to just lock into our scheme and trust our scheme,” Penix said. “And I know that the coaches, they'll make sure we have all the right things prepared for us so that we can come out and be successful again.”

One player who immediately stands out to Penix is Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith.

“He's a leader. He's the one that makes that whole defense go,” Penix said. “He has a lot of experience, played a lot of football, and he's definitely somebody that keeps them going,”

Then there is Kyle Hamilton, another versatile defender Penix knows will be a major factor.

Hamilton is frequently moved around Baltimore's defense, creating uncertainty for opposing quarterbacks before the snap.

“Yeah, for sure. He's a ball player, as well,” Penix said. “He's going to make plays. We're going to make plays, but we're excited for the challenge.”

The Falcons have gone from struggling to consistently move the football to averaging 40 points per game over their last two contests. Penix has provided stability, efficiency and explosive plays while allowing Atlanta's collection of offensive weapons to operate within Kevin Stefanski's system.

The Ravens will provide a much different test, but Penix appears ready for it.

After two impressive performances to begin his comeback, the Falcons quarterback will now have an opportunity to prove that his resurgence can continue against Baltimore's talented defense.

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