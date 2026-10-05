Falcons Reunion With Former LB Won’t Happen Against Saints, Injury Report

The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) will not face one of their defensive anchors from the previous three seasons when they face the New Orleans Saints (1-2) tonight.

Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss has been ruled out for the Week 4 NFC South rivalry game against his former team with a calf injury, a designation announced last Friday, Oct. 2, three days before the matchup.

Elliss spent the 2023 through 2025 seasons in Atlanta, accruing 380 tackles during his time there. He led the team in tackles during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

This March, Elliss left the Falcons to rejoin the Saints, who drafted him in the seventh round out of Idaho in 2019. He inked a three-year, $33 million deal to return to New Orleans.

Elliss was a major part of the Saints’ plan to contain Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who entered Week 4 leading the NFL with 467 scrimmage yards and fresh off a NFC Offensive Player of the Week performance in Atlanta’s 35-14 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Elliss’s inside knowledge of the Falcons and anchoring presence in the middle of the Saints’ defense would have been key against arguably the best running back in the NFL.

New Orleans will now likely look to reserve inside linebackers Danny Stutsman and Isaiah Stalbird to help fill in for Elliss’ absence.

Elliss isn't the only player for the Saints who will be missing on Monday night. New Orleans also ruled out edge rushers Carl Granderson and Anfernee Jennings. Granderson has 11 tackles and a sack on the season, and Jennings has added seven tackles and a forced fumble.

Fellow linebacker Pete Werner is also listed as questionable for the game with a shoulder injury. Facing Robinson and the Falcons' running game down one linebacker is a daunting challenge on its own, but missing Elliss and Werner could cause big problems for the Saints defense.

The Falcons have linebacker troubles of their own, with Divine Deablo listed as questionable with a hamstring, which could open the door for rookie Harold Perkins Jr. to see more snaps. Perkins has seen time in passing situations, and with his speed, he could be an excellent answer to Saints quarterback Tyler Shough's ability to scramble.

All-time, Atlanta holds a 58-56 head-to-head record in 114 games dating back to the 1967 season.

Falcons versus Saints will kick off at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time from Caesars Superdome on ESPN.

The game will honor 20 years of the Saints’ “Domecoming” when they returned to the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina.

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