FalconsSI Staff Split on Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints Predictions

The Atlanta Falcons head into Monday Night Football with an opportunity to make an early statement in the NFC South when they travel to New Orleans to face the Saints. The winner of the game will move to 2-2 and keep pace with the Carolina Panthers, who got the win over

Atlanta enters the matchup with renewed confidence following the return of Michael Penix Jr. The Falcons offense will look to build on its Week 3 performance, while Bijan Robinson and the rushing attack could play a major role in controlling the game and keeping pressure off Penix.

The Saints will have the benefit of a raucous home crowd, particularly with New Orleans celebrating the 20-year anniversary of the Superdome’s reopening following Hurricane Katrina. Tyler Shough and the Saints will look to take advantage of the home field, but Atlanta’s defense will have an opportunity to make life difficult for the rookie quarterback.

With the NFC South implications, rivalry atmosphere, and primetime stage, the Falcons SI staff expects a competitive game in New Orleans.

There Can Be Only One:

Gerald Thomas, III and Jerry Jones put their perfect 3-0 record on the line, but they have chosen different winners tonight. One of them is guaranteed to move to 4-0.

Gerald Thomas, III (3-0)

Falcons-Saints always bring good football. So expect this to be a good one. Atlanta comes into Monday Night Football with renewed energy and confidence after the return of Michael Penix Jr., but the Saints are also a well-improved team and have just fallen in close games so far this young NFL season.

Plus, they’ll have an energetic fanbase with the 20-year anniversary of the Superdome’s reopening after Hurricane Katrina. But feel-good stories don’t always lead to wins in this rivalry. Led by record-breaking tailback Bijan Robinson, the Falcons are one of the top teams in primetime football, and that means something. Expect Atlanta to escape New Orleans with a Monday Night Football victory to stay in early contention for the NFC South divisional race.



Prediction: Falcons 25, Saints 21

Jerry Jones, Falcons Podcast (3-0)

After spotting the rest of the division two games via the Cooper Rush experience, the Falcons somehow find themselves playing for first place in the NFC South.

The Falcons offense rose from the dead like Lazarus last week, and I expect that to continue into this week. The Saints have a respectable defensive line and secondary, but I think they’re overmatched by the Falcons offensive line and receivers. But make no mistake, this is still a Bijan-first offense, and I think he’ll thrive again in this matchup.

The injured Falcons secondary doesn’t match up great against a talented Shough and the Saints receiving corps on paper. But if the Falcons d-line shows up like it did last week, it can neutralize that.

Ultimately, I expect this to be a very entertaining shootout. My gut tells me the Saints pull this one out in a game that’ll come down to the last possession.

Prediction: Saints 31, Falcons 27

Darius Hayes (2-1)

The Atlanta Falcons will grind out a close victory over the New Orleans Saints. Bijan Robinson and the rushing attack will control the clock and take pressure off Michael Penix Jr., while Atlanta’s defense will make Tyler Shough uncomfortable and force New Orleans into difficult third-down situations.



The Superdome crowd will make the game challenging, but the Falcons will make enough key defensive stops late to secure the win.



Prediction: Falcons 20, Saints 17

Garrett Chapman (2-1)

The Atlanta Falcons showed us something in Week 3, and it all starts with that guy under center. Michael Penix Jr. elevated this entire team. They had life again, and I think that will carry over into Monday night.

Add in the injuries that the Saints are dealing with on defense, and I think this could be another strong performance for the Atlanta offense. Jeff Ulbrich has created a lot of pressure without sending a blitz, but that will be more important than ever with an athletic Tyler Shough who can maneuver in and out of the pocket. He won’t have Travis Etienne Jr., and that should help this Falcons defense pin their ears back a bit more.

They are walking into a hornet’s nest, but Bijan Robinson is the great equalizer. Falcons come out on top.

Prediction: Falcons 24, Saints 17

Scott Kennedy (2-1)

How good are the Saints? How good are the Falcons? Through three games, we still really don’t know. If the Falcons that played in Green Bay show up every week, they look like the best team in the division.

But teams will make adjustments to Michael Penix Jr. and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, and we’ll see if they can adapt.

The Falcons’ play in the trenches on both sides of the ball looks like a steadying component that hopefully will keep the team from the low points that have tanked each of the last three seasons.



I think the offensive and defensive lines make the difference in this game. Then there’s always this factor: Atlanta has Bijan Robinson, and the Saints don’t



Prediction: Falcons 27, Saints 20

Enjoy our content? Make FalconsOnSI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com