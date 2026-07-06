How the Falcons Can Lean On Wanya Morris’ Super Bowl Pedigree

There aren’t many Super Bowl champions on the Atlanta Falcons roster.

Let alone many players who have ever even experienced the NFL playoffs.

New Falcons offensive tackle Wanya Morris checks both of those boxes. And it could bring a wealth of success to Atlanta.

Morris spent his first three NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he helped them win 2023-2024’s Super Bowl LIII over the San Francisco 49ers as a rookie and reserve player. Kansas City returned to the Super Bowl for the 2024-2025 season but was thwarted by the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It definitely brings a mental fortitude and toughness because those seasons do get long when it comes to winning,” Morris told reporters during Atlanta’s mandatory minicamp. “Hopefully these guys can lean on me when it comes to things like that, and I can lean on them for other things as well.”

Altogether, Morris appeared in 43 games and made 16 starts for the Chiefs. In June, the Falcons traded a 2027 sixth-round NFL Draft pick in exchange for the 6-foot-6, 307-pounder and a seventh-round pick in 2027.

The trade came in the wake of the Falcons’ June announcement that offensive tackle Storm Norton had been placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list after he missed all of the 2025 season due to a severe ankle injury. Falcons longtime starting right tackle, Kaleb McGary, announced his retirement in April after a severe leg injury sidelined him last year.

Norton’s and McGary’s losses made the offensive line a priority for the 2026 offseason.

So that’s where Morris comes into the equation. He specializes as a swing tackle, meaning he can line up on either side of the offensive line.

“It’s about raising the floor,” Falcons assistant general manager Jeff Scott said of the Morris trade.

“When you have opportunities to improve the roster, you’re always going to take those, especially up front. We’re going to take a lot of different swings and try to build. That’s what building that depth, and building the bottom of the room is about.”

Morris’ arrival in Atlanta, where he starred at the nearby Grayson High School, reunites him with his former Kansas City teammate Jawaan Taylor, who signed with the Falcons in April.

Taylor has played a major role in Morris’ adaptation to Atlanta and helped with the playbook.

“It’s definitely a big help because he can help me correlate the terms,” Morris said. “It’s nice. It makes it a lot easier.”

Morris, 25, says he wants to make a good first impression for the Falcons. He says his biggest improvement since being drafted out of Tennessee and Oklahoma in 2023 has been his emphasis on the little things in his development and mentality.

“The game is 90 percent mental now,” Morris said. “Learning you have to more each year. Just getting better at the monotonous things, the things that are boring. Those are going to make you better in the long run.”

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