Falcons Hear Boo Birds as Cooper Rush has Dreadful Start to Panthers Game

The first two Atlanta Falcons (0-1) offensive possessions in their Week 2 game against the Carolina Panthers (0-1) were halted by Cooper Rush turnovers.

On the first play of Sunday’s NFC South home opener, the Falcons quarterback made an impressive nine-yard run.

And then he fumbled the football.

Panthers safety Nick Scott returned it. Carolina turned it into a 35-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Bryce Young to running back Chuba Hubbard to take an early 7-0 lead despite Atlanta receiving the ball first.

Once it was time for the Atlanta offense to retake the field, it had a four-play, 19-yard drive before Rush hurled a pass into coverage to running back Bijan Robinson.

Carolina linebacker Devin Lloyd tipped it, and fellow linebaker Bobby Okereke intercepted it.

Boos rang out by its own home crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the Atlanta offense sputtered in the early stages, to the point where you could barely hear the TV broadcast on FOX.

And they’ve continued every time Rush runs onto the field to lead Atlanta’s offensive unit.

Rush’s disastrous Week 2 start is the latest chapter of the Falcons’ quarterback purgatory.

He’s coming off going 12-for-22 in passing for 143 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions, one of which was a pick-six to defensive end TJ Watt, in the Falcons’ 20-13 Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Halfway through the week, he didn’t even know if he’d start this Sunday after that showing.

If head coach Kevin Stefanski makes a midgame quarterback change today, which is unlikely given his track record, he’d have to turn to undrafted rookie backup Jack Strand or emergency third-string Olamide Zaccheaus, who’s a wide receiver.

But there may be some hope for the Falcons’ quarterback situation coming down the pipe.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rappoport reported that Michael Penix Jr. could play in the upcoming Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Penix is returning from a partially torn ACL that he’s been medically cleared from since August. However, the former No. 8 overall NFL Draft pick is not yet ready to play until Thursday, according to reports.

Tua Tagovailoa could also return, but be Penix’s backup at Green Bay after being named the Week 1 starter but hurting his oblique midweek.

At the end of the first quarter, Rush is 3-of-5 for 31 yards and has thrown an interception and lost a fumble. Carolina leads 10-0.

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