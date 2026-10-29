Michael Penix Jr. Explains How New Offensive Coordinator Helps Fuel Falcons Offense

The Atlanta Falcons have found an offensive rhythm with Michael Penix Jr. back under center, and the quarterback's growing relationship with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has played an important role in that progress.

The Falcons have averaged 31 points per game since Penix returned to the starting lineup in Week 3, the best in the NFL in that span. His most recent performance earned him an NFC Offensive Player of the Week nod and strengthened the optimism surrounding Atlanta's offense.

For Penix, that success starts with communication and trust between himself and Rees.

"We've been very close since he got here. It's always been, with the quarterback and offensive coordinator, y'all got to be hand in hand," Penix said.

That connection extends to the weekly game plan, where Rees has encouraged Penix to speak openly about the game plan with him

"With Tommy, he's always like, 'Hey, tell me things that you don't like, and it won't be called. We'll take it off the play sheet.' So he's always thinking about the things that I like," Penix explained.

Penix also has a say in which plays receive priority during games.

"Obviously, I give him my favorite play calls, so I will get those plays called first, and then he starts drizzling in some of the things that he likes based on the game plan and stuff like that," Penix said.

The results have been encouraging. Through Week 7, Penix had recorded nine touchdown passes against just one interception, demonstrating the efficiency Atlanta needs from its starting quarterback.

Rees believes that confidence in the play call is critical to getting the most out of Penix. The coordinator has emphasized the importance of seeing the game through the same lens and ensuring his quarterback trusts the offensive approach.

"I never want to call a play that you don't have full belief or confidence in," Rees said.

That philosophy has helped the two build a partnership that goes beyond their responsibilities on game day.

"As we've grown together and as we've gone through some battles together, you form this closeness. You start to build a bond off the field," Rees said.

As the Falcons continue their season, the relationship between Penix and Rees will remain an important part of Atlanta's offensive development. Their willingness to communicate and incorporate each other's perspectives has established a foundation built on trust.

With Penix producing and Rees tailoring the offense to his strengths, Atlanta has reason to believe their growing partnership can continue fueling the team's success.