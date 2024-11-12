Analyst: Giants' Most Pressing Need Might Not Be What Everyone Thinks
The New York Giants' most pressing need for next season is to find a new starting quarterback, either in free agency, via trade, or in the draft.
Not so fast, according to ESPN’s Nat Schatz, who thinks the Giants’ biggest offseason need is–wait for it–the offensive line.
Schatz specifically points to the right side of the line in which he is of the opinion that “2022 top-10 pick Evan Neal hasn't played well, guard Greg Van Roten is on a one-year deal, and tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (49th among tackles with an 85.9% pass block win rate) has a $9.25 million cap number for 2025.”
Only a fraction of Schatz’s argument is on point, and that is the team will need to think about a replacement for Van Roten, who, even if he were to re-up with the Giants, would probably be a depth piece.
Neal had a positive debut on Sunday in his first starting assignment this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Neal was the Giants’ highest-graded run blocker in the loss to the Carolina Panthers.
He also drew praise from head coach Brian Daboll.
“Ran the ball well, got movement at the line of scrimmage. It was good to see him out there and had some really nice plays and then some things we got to clean up on like everybody does,” Daboll said of the former Alabama product.
“Got a lot of movement in the running game and did a nice job sealing off that backside on Tracy's long touchdown run there. Did some good things for us.”
Neal also performed well in pass protection. According to NextGen Stats, he allowed just one pressure in 27 pass-blocking snaps. He must continue this performance, but the early returns are positive.
Eluemunor is signed through next year and he’s been a solid and versatile player for the Giants as well. His versatility, in fact, could see him return to left guard, the position he was supposed to play for the Giants before Neal had his setback in the spring with his ankle. If that were to happen, the Giants would flip Jon Runyan, Jr. to right guard.
This isn’t to say the Giants shouldn’t add to their offensive line cache. But of all the needs this team has, for the first time in quite some time, the offensive line probably isn’t in the top three, whereas quarterback, cornerback, and interior defensive line help are.