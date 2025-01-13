Interesting New Trade Proposal Lands Giants a Veteran Quarterback
The New York Giants need a quarterback, and general manager Joe Schoen hasn’t ruled out one or two particular ways of getting someone on board who can give the team a chance to win games.
That includes a trade, and if it’s a trade the Giants might be interested in pursuing, Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton has an idea that would see the Giants obtain Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Moton proposes that the Giants acquire Cousins in return for their 2025 fourth-round pick and safety Dane Belton.
“(Belton) has flashed in a limited role, logging 74 tackles, five for loss, 11 pass breakups, and five interceptions while playing less than 43 percent of the Giants' defensive snaps in all three of his seasons,” Moton said of his out-of-the-box choice.
Why a fourth-round pick? Moton didn’t explain his reasoning, but it could be because the Giants are projected to get an extra fourth-round pick this year for losing safety Xavier McKinney in free agency last year.
And as far as Cousins is concerned, assuming he waives his no-trade clause in his contract (which one would think he’d do if he had a chance to be a starter), the finances could work out for the Giants.
Cousins would be due his full $27.5 million base salary in 2025, a fully guaranteed figure. After 2025, he no longer has any guaranteed money owed to him, though he would stand to collect a $10 million roster bonus in each of 2026 and 2027 if he’s on the roster as of March 17 in each of those years.
As for the trade parameters proposed, it would be a shocking development if the Giants, who face losing safety Jason Pinnock in free agency, let Belton, a solid young safety, walk out the door, regardless of whether they plan to add another safety via the draft.
If the Giants are that interested in Cousins, they might be better off waiting to see if Atlanta plans to release the quarterback.
Cousins would cost the Falcons $65 million in dead money if he’s designated a pre-June 1 transaction.
If he’s designated as a post-June 1 transaction, the dead money drops to $40 million in 2025 and $45 million in 2026. Either way, the Falcons don't realize a cost savings.