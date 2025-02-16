How Bad Was it For Giants' Quarterbacks in 2024?
The New York Giants quarterback room was so bad last season that none of their quarterbacks ranked in the top 32 on NFL.com's starting quarterback rankings.
The list contained 59 quarterbacks who made at least one start this season. Daniel Jones, who lasted through ten games, ranked the highest (37th) among the Giants quarterbacks.
Drew Lock came in at No. 45 on the list. Tommy DeVito was ranked the second-worst starting quarterback at No. 58, just ahead of Deshaun Watson.
While the rankings are no surprise, they are also a disappointment for the Giants, who, after not being able to land one of Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels in last year’s draft, decided to forgo adding a quarterback during Day 3 of the draft or during the post-draft free-agent signing scramble.
Jones, who was working his way back from a torn ACL suffered the year before, struggled with his consistency, as he did the year prior until his season-ending knee injury. He threw for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions in ten starts and added four fumbles in leading the Giants to a 2-8 record that, while not all his fault, he played a role in.
This led to Jones, who had a $23 million injury guarantee in his contract, being benched after the bye week.
He was released five days later at his request once it became evident that the Giants did not want to risk him getting hurt doing any football activity while on their property that would have triggered his injury guarantee. Jones finished the season on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.
Lock was signed to be the backup behind Jones, but DeVito was instead named the starter following Jones's benching and release. The hometown hero started one game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but could not find the magic he showed during a three-game stretch last season.
A forearm injury in that game paved the way for Lock, who missed the start against the Saints in Week 14 due to injury. DeVito would regain starting duties against the Baltimore Ravens the following week before leaving the game again with an injury.
Tim Boyle, who was signed to the practice squad, would finish the game, but Lock would return the following week and finish the season as the Giants starter.
Lock had the best game by a Giants quarterback this season in Week 17 against the Colts. The 28-year-old threw for 309 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions while completing 73.9% of his throws.
He also rushed for a touchdown and led New York to a 45-33 win, a game that cost the Giants a chance at the No. 1 overall pick.
Revolving door aside, the Giants quarterbacks threw for the fewest touchdowns (15) in the league with 13 interceptions. They also ranked towards the bottom of the league in completion percentage (61.9%) and yards per attempt (6).
Heading into 2025, the Giants need improved play at quarterback. The growing feeling is that the Giants will seek a veteran bridge quarterback who will join DeVito, an exclusive rights free agent (ERFA), in the room.
The Giants will also likely draft a quarterback, though whether that will be one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, or perhaps a projected Day 2 prospect like Jaxson Dart or someone currently not on their radar remains to be seen.