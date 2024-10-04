Giants Country

New York Giants Injury Update: Malik Nabers Will Miss Week 5 at Seattle

Giants rookie WR Malik Nabers (concussion) will miss his first NFL game and will not make the trip with the team to Seattle.

Patricia Traina

Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) holds his face after dropping a pass against the Washington Commanders in the second half at Commanders Field.
Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) holds his face after dropping a pass against the Washington Commanders in the second half at Commanders Field. / Luke Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers (concussion) has been declared out of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks and will not make the cross-country trip with the team, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed. 

Nabers suffered a concussion in last week’s 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. It was hoped that with the extra time, he would be further along in the protocol, but while he has made progress, it was not enough.

Running back Devin Singletary (groin), who has not practiced Wednesday and Thursday, would give it a go on Friday. His status will depend on how well he progressed through Friday's practice.

According to Daboll, Cornerbacks Dru Phillips and Adoree’ Jackson, both of whom missed Week 4 with calf injuries, are trending in the right direction. Both are likely to be listed as questionable, depending on how they progress through Friday's practice.  

(Check back later for the Giants' full injury report and then again in the day for Seattle's.)

New York Giants' Week 5 Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game Status

Malik Nabers

WR

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

Devin Singletary

RB

Groin

DNP

DNP

Adoree' Jackson

CB

Calf

DNP

Limited

Dru Phillips

CB

Calf

DNP

Limited

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR

Heel

Limited

Limited

Brian Burns

OLB

Groin

Limited

Limited

Matthew Adams*

ILB

Quad

Full

Full

*Designated for return to practice.

Seattle Seahawks' Week 5 Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed*

Thurs

Fri

Game Status

Byron Murphy II

DT

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

Tyrel Dodson

LB

Ankle/Shoulder

DNP

Limited

Johnathan Hankins

NT

NIR/Personal

DNP

DNP

Boye Mafe

LB

Knee

DNP

Limited

Pharaoh Brown

TE

Foot/Knee

Limited

Limited

Noah Fant

TE

Toe

Limited

Limited

Tyler Lockett

WR

Thigh

Limited

Limited

Brady Russell

TE

Shoulder

Limited

Full

Jerome Baker

LB

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

Julian Love

S

Thigh

Limited

Full

Uchenna Nwosu

LB

Knee

Limited

Limited

Leonard Williams

DE

Ribs

Limited

Limited

Cameron Young

NT

Knee

Limited

Limited

Anthony Bradford

G

Knee

Full

Full

DK Metcalf

WR

Hand

Full

Limited

Kenneth Walker III

RB

Oblique

Full

Limited

Derick Hall

LB

Hip

Full

Full

Rayshawn Jenkins

S

Hand

Full

Full

Tyrice Knight

LB

Knee/Personal

Full

DNP

K'Von Wallace

S

Shoulder

Full

Full

*Seattle held a walk-through so the Wednesday participation report is projected.

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

Home/Big Blue+