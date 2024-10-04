New York Giants Injury Update: Malik Nabers Will Miss Week 5 at Seattle
New York Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers (concussion) has been declared out of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks and will not make the cross-country trip with the team, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed.
Nabers suffered a concussion in last week’s 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. It was hoped that with the extra time, he would be further along in the protocol, but while he has made progress, it was not enough.
Running back Devin Singletary (groin), who has not practiced Wednesday and Thursday, would give it a go on Friday. His status will depend on how well he progressed through Friday's practice.
According to Daboll, Cornerbacks Dru Phillips and Adoree’ Jackson, both of whom missed Week 4 with calf injuries, are trending in the right direction. Both are likely to be listed as questionable, depending on how they progress through Friday's practice.
(Check back later for the Giants' full injury report and then again in the day for Seattle's.)
New York Giants' Week 5 Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game Status
Malik Nabers
WR
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Devin Singletary
RB
Groin
DNP
DNP
Adoree' Jackson
CB
Calf
DNP
Limited
Dru Phillips
CB
Calf
DNP
Limited
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR
Heel
Limited
Limited
Brian Burns
OLB
Groin
Limited
Limited
Matthew Adams*
ILB
Quad
Full
Full
*Designated for return to practice.
Seattle Seahawks' Week 5 Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed*
Thurs
Fri
Game Status
Byron Murphy II
DT
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
Tyrel Dodson
LB
Ankle/Shoulder
DNP
Limited
Johnathan Hankins
NT
NIR/Personal
DNP
DNP
Boye Mafe
LB
Knee
DNP
Limited
Pharaoh Brown
TE
Foot/Knee
Limited
Limited
Noah Fant
TE
Toe
Limited
Limited
Tyler Lockett
WR
Thigh
Limited
Limited
Brady Russell
TE
Shoulder
Limited
Full
Jerome Baker
LB
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
Julian Love
S
Thigh
Limited
Full
Uchenna Nwosu
LB
Knee
Limited
Limited
Leonard Williams
DE
Ribs
Limited
Limited
Cameron Young
NT
Knee
Limited
Limited
Anthony Bradford
G
Knee
Full
Full
DK Metcalf
WR
Hand
Full
Limited
Kenneth Walker III
RB
Oblique
Full
Limited
Derick Hall
LB
Hip
Full
Full
Rayshawn Jenkins
S
Hand
Full
Full
Tyrice Knight
LB
Knee/Personal
Full
DNP
K'Von Wallace
S
Shoulder
Full
Full
*Seattle held a walk-through so the Wednesday participation report is projected.