New York Giants Week 18 Storylines: A Fitting End to a Horrendous Season
The New York Giants’ 2024 season mercifully comes to an end this weekend in a rather fitting fashion as they travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, a place where the Giants haven’t won a game since 2013.
The Eagles have wrapped up the NFC East title and a playoff berth, leaving them with really nothing else to gain unless they want to give running back Saquon Barkley a chance to break Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record against his old teammates.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has reportedly not decided whether he plans to play Barkley and the necessary starters to ensure the ex-Giant breaks the record. Knowing how Sirianni likes to stick it to opponents, it would be a surprise if he didn’t give Barkley the option to play on Sunday or to sit that one out.
As to Barkley’s mindset, he will do whatever Sirianni wants. However, one can’t help but wonder if Barkley secretly would like to break the record in front of Giants general manager Joe Schoen, who, as we saw on Hard Knocks tried to convince himself that running backs over the age of 27 tend to decline.
Sirianni, who told 94WIP radio that he would discuss the matter with the key decision-makers in the organization, has a history of letting players on the verge of breaking a record chase it. He did so in 2021 when receiver DeVonta Smith was on the verge of setting a new franchise receiving record for a rookie.
And who could forget Sirianni admitting to taunting Giants fans because the Eagles landed their “best player” in the offseason?
That’s just one of many storylines as the Giants bring this forgettable 100th season of theirs to a close. Here are some others to keep an eye on if you’re still interested.
Last Hurrah for Schoen, Daboll?
Giants co-owner John Mara made good on his word not to make any changes during the season, even as the team’s 100th-anniversary campaign disintegrated. But as soon as that game clock at the Linc strikes all zeros in the fourth quarter, the next 24-48 hours will have everyone on alert regarding the fates of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.
The growing sentiment is that Schoen will be back, partly saved by his stellar rookie draft class. Daboll?
Although helping himself in the win over the Colts, if he’s to return, he will likely have to change how he operates, from his allocation of preseason game snaps to retaining the play calling. Will he agree to any changes “presented” by team ownership? The answer could determine if he’s back for a fourth season.
An Encore for Drew Lock?
Giants quarterback Drew Lock had perhaps the best game of his career last week against the Indianapolis Colts, a performance that is probably a once-in-a-lifetime deal.
While it’s probably fair to say that the Eagles defense is way better than the Colts, it’s also fair to wonder if that performance against the Colts stoked Lock's confidence to where maybe he has a little leftover magic to at least keep this weekend’s game close.
More for Malik
Giants receiver Malik Nabers already has 1,000 yards from scrimmage in his rookie campaign, and his 104 receptions (and counting) set a new team rookie record, beating the 91 previously shared by Odell Beckham, Jr. and Saquon Barkley.
This week, however, Nabers, assuming he plays, can set the NFL rookie reception record. The previous mark was 105, set by Puka Nacua of the Rams last year.
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers currently leads all rookies with 108 receptions, while Nabers currently has 104. Catching Bowers, who is on pace to finish as the new record holder, will be tricky, but it’s still something Nabers no doubt wants to at least try to grab.