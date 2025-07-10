NFL Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About NY Giants' Defense
The New York Giants have had one of the more unbalanced rosters in the NFL over the last two seasons, and their placement in the standings reflected this imbalance. But ahead of the 2025 campaign, they are one of the most enigmatic teams in the league.
Expectations remain relatively low for the offense due to an uncertain quarterback situation and a shaky offensive line that has struggled to stay healthy. Conversely, many fans are exalting the defense, touting the unit as one of the better ones in the game today.
Although the group has not yet proven it on the field throughout an entire season, some members of the media will still express skepticism. ESPN's Mina Kimes is not one of those people.
The prominent journalist and analyst, enamored with Big Blue's potentially elite pass-rushing attack, ranked the Giants as the 10th-best defense in the NFL going into next season.
Although she touched on the valuable stability that newcomers Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo can bring to the defensive secondary alongside intriguing second-year talents Dru Phillips, Deonte Banks, and Tyler Nubin, Kimes admitted that one thing is driving her ranking.
"Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence, Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux: that's a nightmare," she said on The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny.
"And they're deep. I like the {defensive} tackles they have, they drafted Darius Alexander as well, you bring in Chauncey Golston... Every year, there's a defense where the pass-rush just goes nuclear, and I feel like, why not the Giants? Why am I crazy to have them at 10?"
Most people acknowledge the wealth of talent that New York has assembled on the D-line in the last few years, but Kimes is among a select group of analysts that is willing to vault the entire unit toward the top-third of the league. Her case is quite compelling.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channelfor the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.
The NY Giants could make life hard for offenses
Steady pressure in the backfield can give a defense invaluable leverage. And with Carter arriving in the Meadowlands, that could be an attainable standard.
There is no guarantee that the former Penn State star lives up to the endless buzz -- he is smaller than most dominant edge rushers, only spent one year on the outside and did deal with injury issues before the NFL Draft -- but he continues to draw rave reviews since hitting the practice field for rookie camp.
Carter's explosiveness is easily distinguishable, and his versatility could be crucial. The most persuasive reason to believe in this dazzling prospect is the men he will line up alongside next season and beyond.
Kimes lauded Dexter Lawrence as one of the top defensive players in the sport, and fans would be hard-pressed to disagree with that claim.
The 27-year-old defensive tackle can thrive in multiple facets of a defensive game plan, posting nine sacks and an 83.8 run defense grade, according to Pro Football Focus.
Lawrence is the bedrock of this defense and squad. Although he has yet to earn AP First-Team All-Pro honors to this point in his career, No. 97 has won the NFL Players Association's version of the award in three straight years.
Lawrence's peers acknowledge his greatness, as they are well aware of the devastation he can leave in his wake.
The advantage of sharing a D-line with such a powerhouse is undeniable. Lawrence demands considerable attention from opposing linemen, which should afford plenty of opportunities for multi-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns and Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite Abdul Carter. Kayvon Thibodeaux should also produce, as he tries to secure a nice contract extension for himself.
A relentless, sack-heavy onslaught may not be enough to carry the whole defense to the NFL's upper echelon. New York allowed the sixth-most rushing yards and does not have many ideal candidates to help address the issue.
That being said, it should give the Giants much more flexibility than it has had in quite a while.