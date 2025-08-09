NFL Analyst Predicts Brutal 2025 Record for NY Giants
It’s been said that "bulletin board material" can be a powerful motivator for teams. Well, if that is indeed the case, then the New York Giants should be ready to run through a brick wall going into the 2025 NFL season.
Skepticism was inevitable after Big Blue went 9-25 across the last two campaigns. Uncertainty fills the quarterback and offensive line rooms, and it remains to be seen if the defense can figure out how to stop the run.
The fan base is also losing confidence in head coach Brian Daboll, whose 2022 Coach of the Year honor is drifting further from memory.
However, this organization made a concerted effort to patch up several of its holes. Giants general manager Joe Schoen added talent and depth in free agency and emphasized versatility in the NFL Draft, undeniably upgrading a roster that already featured high-quality players like defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II, wide receiver Malik Nabers, left tackle Andrew Thomas, and edge rusher Brian Burns.
New York has rolled out a watchable football product for its fans. But the media, by and large, does not expect it to be a competitive one. Nate Davis of USA TODAY is the latest to express a grim outlook for the squad's upcoming season, predicting them to finish with a disastrous 2-15 record.
While Davis' prognostication is harsher than most, his reasons for doubting the Giants fall in line with others who have cast doubt about the team.
"A team coming off a 3-14 season somehow draws the league’s toughest schedule based on opponents’ 2024 winning percentages (.574)," he said. "So much for competitive balance.
"This record projection isn’t indicative of the young talent on this roster.... But it’s very hard to find wins on this schedule or expect QB Russell Wilson will enjoy a renaissance at age 36, especially when pressure to play quarterback of the future Jaxson Dart as the season wears on is only likely to incrementally grow."
NY Giants should have enough firepower to make strides
Even the most hopeful fans will acknowledge the steep mountain this team must climb during the 2025 campaign, courtesy of an intimidating schedule that includes games against the loaded AFC West and NFC North divisions.
Although the NFC East is shaping out to be more unpredictable than originally anticipated, it still houses the two teams that competed for conference supremacy last season.
It is hard to sugarcoat that gauntlet. Fierce competition may only magnify the roster's remaining issues. This group is more equipped to handle adversity, however.
Russell Wilson is admittedly not a tantalizing quarterback option at 36 years old, but he can instill desperately needed professionalism in the offense.
The Giants were downright inept last year, lacking the skill and ingenuity to mount a worthwhile passing attack. Wilson can make a noticeable difference just by avoiding turnovers and expanding the field with his capable arm.
Malik Nabers did not scratch the surface of what he could do on deep routes during his rookie season. This quarterback change should theoretically enable him to increase the 475 yards he accumulated after the catch, and in doing so, unleash an element that was worryingly absent the last two years.
The offensive line must set the tone, though. If Andrew Thomas can use his training camp inactivity as an opportunity to get fully healthy -- he suffered a season-ending foot injury last October -- then New York's protection unit could realistically hold its own. Evan Neal's transition to guard could also be instrumental to the O-Line having success, as he has the potential to open up holes for Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Everyone knows what the Giants' biggest strength is, though.
Their balanced defense has the collective manpower to pick up the rest of this squad. Rookie Abdul Carter is seamlessly transitioning to training camp, and Lawrence and Burns bring loads of credibility to the front seven.
A dynamic secondary featuring Jevon Holland, Tyler Nubin, Paulson Adebo, and Dru Phillips can make sure the unit is not overly dependent on its pass-rushing group. If the Giants force pressure and turnovers at a consistent rate, they should surely win more than two games.
But this franchise has to prove it can establish a successful culture once again. Nate Davis and many others do not presently see that, and their analysis reflects as much. This offseason was not just about remodeling the roster. An organizational reawakening is also needed.
The Giants will try to prove that they have changed in all areas, starting in September.
