Paulson Adebo Named NY Giants' X-Factor Ahead of 2025 Season
Quarterback Russell Wilson's arrival and all the NFL Draft and preseason hype surrounding rookies Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart overshadows the first big addition the New York Giants made following a miserable 2024 season. They brought in cornerback Paulson Adebo to elevate the defense.
Others are receiving more attention for various reasons, but the former New Orleans Saints standout boasts the playmaking skills this team needs to take a step forward. Many will call him an upgrade.
ESPN's Ben Solak is going even further, labeling Adebo as New York's' X-factor for the upcoming campaign.
"The Giants' cornerbacks struggled last season: 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks has flashed, but he failed to put together consistent weeks of strong coverage; and 2024 rookie slot Dru Phillips excels as a tackler and blitzer but can struggle to produce on the football," Solak said.
"They need Adebo, whom they paid in free agency despite a major leg injury, to step up as a CB1."
Big Blue only recorded five interceptions as a team last season, ranking 31st in the NFL, which was a significant reason why the squad posted a -8 takeaway differential.
While there are other concerns on this roster, including run defense and wide receiver depth, the inability to snatch the ball from the other team's grasp is possibly the one that could most influence a game's outcome.
Under the right circumstances, an interception can take the life out of an offense and dramatically shift momentum.
There is more to a secondary than just forcing turnovers, of course, but that is an essential weapon every defensive coordinator wants in their arsenal. Adebo possesses it.
NY Giants' Paulson Adebo can make things happen in the secondary
The 2021 third-round draft pick recorded three interceptions in seven games, picking off 2023 Second-Team All-Pro Dak Prescott and multi-time Pro Bowlers Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield.
A broken femur prevented him from potentially leading the league in the category -- Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph grabbed the title with nine.
Adebo did not just have a productive stretch. He registered four interceptions the season before and tallied three in his rookie year. The man has an eye for the ball, and as Solak notes, that trait is particularly valuable in this defense.
This year, New York is rolling out one of the deepest pass-rushing units in the NFL–Dexter Lawrence II, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux can all get their fair share of sacks, and Carter has the elite explosiveness to do the same. Opposing quarterbacks will be off balance and vulnerable to indecision.
When they make a mistake, the Giants' secondary must punish them. Adebo is the likeliest candidate to carry out that responsibility.
The 26-year-old may need a little time to get comfortable after suffering a serious leg injury. Penalties also remain a problem, with nine in seven games, and a 63.9 coverage grade in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus, which is certainly noteworthy. However, this talent is still positioned for a solid first season with the Giants.
The organization accepted the risks when it signed Adebo to a three-year, $54 million contract in March. Ball-hawks are difficult to find and are expensive to acquire.
The Giants trust their pass-rushers and feel optimistic about nickelback Dru Phillips and safeties Jevon Holland and Tyler Nubin. But they also want someone who can go up and come down with a game-sealing grab.
If Adebo can maintain his pre-injury form, clean up his mistakes, and perform to the standard of his hefty deal, then New York should be a strikingly better football team in 2025.
