What New York Giants Are Getting in CB Paulson Adebo
The new league year for the NFL is here, meaning NFL Free Agency is officially underway. The first free agency domino has fallen for the New York Giants, who signed former New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo. This was a primary position of need across their young cornerback, Deonte Banks.
I will explain why he projects as a good fit for the offense. Adebo signed a three-year contract worth $54 million with $36 million guaranteed. This deal is banking on what Adebo can be for the Giants fully healthy.
Adebo is coming off a femur injury that ended his season with the Saints. He brings a long/lengthy frame that can match route concepts and generate turnovers. Adebo has ten interceptions in four seasons.
He brings scheme versatility to the Giants' secondary with good zone eyes and press-man coverage abilities. Adebo's ability to make plays from various coverage starting points allows defensive coordinators to be creative with their calls. He will take pressure off Banks against opposing offenses' top wide receivers.
Before the injury, Adebo was targeted a league-high 55 times through seven weeks of the 2024 season, per Next Gen Stats. He was playing well despite opposing quarterbacks being trigger-happy to fire passes to the receiver he was tasked to defend.
Adebo allowed the fewest target EPA (-23.6) among all outside cornerbacks. He finished the season with a three-to-one interception-to-touchdown ratio. He does a great job getting his hands on the football and for double-digit pass breakups.
Adebo plays trial technique well on two-man under-coverage calls with good instincts to jump routes and make plays on the football. I've been saying it all offseason: the Giants' secondary needed a defensive back to add more playmaking and turnover creation. Adebo will bring that.
Adebo was tied for 62nd in the NFL among defensive backs in coverage, allowing only 2.7 yards of separation per target.
This acquisition eliminates the need to add a cornerback early in the 2025 NFL Draft, allowing the team to focus on more important needs.
The former Stanford Cardinals bring experience to pair with the youth of Banks, Safety Tyler Nubin, and Nickel Dru Phillips.
Adebo does not mind tackling in space and will add some physicality to the defense's back end. The Giants' defense should be improved heading into the 2025 NFL Season.
