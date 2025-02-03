Three Reasons Why Sam Darnold Doesn't Make Sense for the Giants at QB
Quarterback Sam Darnold wasn't a lock to be a full-time starter for the Minnesota Vikings, but a season-ending ACL injury suffered by first-round rookie J.J. McCarthy during the 2024 preseason launched Darnold back into a starting NFL role for the first time in nearly two years.
Given Darnold's success–he hit multiple career highs in categories such as completions (361), completion percentage (66.2), passing yards (4,319), touchdown passes (35), and game-winning drives (5)—there is some talk of Darnold, who is set to hit free agency this offseason, being a potential bridge quarterback candidate for the New York Giants.
But should the Giants, who have a top-three draft pick and over $47 million in cap space, pursue Darnold, who also was voted to the Pro Bowl this year?
Here are three reasons why they shouldn’t.
Darnold’s Reliance on Pressure-Free Situations Makes the Giants A Bad Fit
According to Pro Football Focus, Darnold averaged the eighth-highest time to throw in the league at 3.07 this season. The Giants’ quarterback with the highest time to throw in 2024 was Drew Lock, at 2.81, which ranked 29th among NFL quarterbacks.
Darnold was at his best throughout the year, making plays that fit the structure of the Vikings’ offense. When he was forced to evade the rush and throw quickly against aggressive blitzes to close out the year, he wilted under duress.
Darnold was sacked nine times against the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round and faced 27 defensive pressures across 50 dropbacks.
The game prior versus the Detroit Lions in Week 18, Darnold was pressured 22 defensive pressures across 45 dropbacks and registered his worst passing graded performance of the season at 44.5.
PFF ranked the Giants' offensive line as the 23rd-worst in football, which was largely due to left tackle Andrew Thomas missing most of the year with a foot injury.
Their offensive line faces a lengthy rebuilding process, and the team can’t suffer behind porous quarterback play during the retooling process.
Investing In Darnold Long-term Provides High Risk And Low Reward Potential
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler provided insight on the hesitancy that the Vikings have shown with going “all-in” on Sam Darnold’s looming contract demands:
“His strong play this season has caused them to pause and take a hard look at their options. Bringing him back feels like a stronger possibility than it was five or six months ago,” Fowler said.
“But the Vikings will have a cap on spending here. Some agents have argued that Darnold shouldn't take a penny less than Daniel Jones' four-year, $160 million deal with the Giants two years ago.
“Teams have suggested Darnold getting something more in line with Baker Mayfield's contract (three years, $100 million). In the end, perhaps the transition tag ($35.3 million) makes the most sense.”
Agents saying Darnold shouldn’t get anything below Daniel Jones’ four-year, $160 million contract from two years ago should be a red flag for the Giants organization.
They’ve already suffered through the side effects of attaching a lengthy contract to a former first-round quarterback with just one season of quality-level play.
Darnold will likely request a Geno Smith-level deal that’s around three years and $100 million. While that deal is substantially cheaper on paper, the Giants will likely have to attach $40 million in guaranteed money for a quarterback who would be playing for his fifth team in eight years.
Shedeur Sanders/Cam Ward Are Less Expensive Options With Higher Ceilings
As great of a resurgence campaign as Darnold had this season, his last two matchups highlighted his deficiencies as a decision-maker against stout defenses in playoff-level moments.
Yes, he’s 27, and Darnold may just replicate some better seasons in stable NFL situations. Unfortunately for him, the Giants are trying to rebuild their offensive situation around a quarterback talent with a high enough ceiling to compete against the talented signal callers in the NFC East.
New York may have to trade up from third overall to get their franchise guy, but signs have shown they’re committed to selecting either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with their first-round selection.
Both provide accuracy, playmaking ability, and clutch-gene against the rush that Darnold has struggled to provide consistently at the professional level.