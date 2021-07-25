2021 Giants Opponent Preview:  Los Angeles Chargers

The Giants don't face the Los Angeles Chargers very often, but this year they'll be looking to snap a four-game losing streak against them.

The New York Giants don't play the Los Angeles Chargers very often, and that's probably a good thing, especially considering how the regular-season series has gone over the last few years.

The Giants have lost the last four and five of the last six games of the series dating back to 1995 and are one of two teams (the other being the Colts) that now-retired Giants quarterback Eli Manning (drafted initially first overall by the Chargers in 2004) never managed to beat.

And it was against the Chargers on October 8, 2017, a Giants 27-22 loss, in which New York lost receivers Odell Beckham, Jr., Dwayne Harris, and Brandon Marshall to season-ending injuries.

Yikes!

A lot has changed for both teams since they last met at MetLife Stadium in 2017, especially since they last met on the west coast on December 8, 2013, in a 37-14 Chargers win.

The most significant differences since the last meeting include new head coaches--Joe Judge for the Giants is entering his second year whereas the Chargers' Brandon Staley is entering his first season--and new quarterbacks, Daniel Jones of the Giants and Justin Herbert of the Chargers, both with less than three years of experience.

How will the Giants stack up against the Chargers in their upcoming December 12, 2021 meeting? We'll find out in Week 14, but for now, check out what Chargers Report publisher Fernando Ramirez, who joined me in the above video to break down the Chargers (and with whom the full interview can be heard below), has to say about the changes made by the Chargers and the expectations in Year 2 of the Justin Herbert era.

